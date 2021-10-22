The snail watching this rally car is perfect comedy timing
Not the widest selection to choose from, we know, but this week’s funny snail video of the week award was a clear winner.
Perfect comedy timing.
‘It’s real life turbo!!’
PieYet91
‘Got me right in the feels for some reason. Keep believing little buddy.’
PicketyStickety
‘Do snails have good enough vision to see that far?’
workgymworkgym
No. But the vibrations they can feel.
FERALCATWHISPERER
READ MORE
Locals shared the unwritten rules tourists should never break – 21 top travel tips
Source Reddit u/deyan0206