The snail watching this rally car is perfect comedy timing

Not the widest selection to choose from, we know, but this week’s funny snail video of the week award was a clear winner.

Perfect comedy timing.

‘It’s real life turbo!!’

PieYet91

‘Got me right in the feels for some reason. Keep believing little buddy.’

PicketyStickety

‘Do snails have good enough vision to see that far?’

workgymworkgym

No. But the vibrations they can feel.

FERALCATWHISPERER