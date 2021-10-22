The Mash Report had to censor Boris Johnson quotes because they breach Dave’s guidelines

Pics

It was good news when the Dave TV channel picked up the Mash Report after it was dropped by the BBC, because we’d hate to have seen the last of their biting satirical takes.

Such as this NSFW message on behalf of women.

The only message you need for #InternationalWomensDay… 👊 pic.twitter.com/LUJiZUZGMw — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) March 8, 2019

We couldn’t leave out this far too real guide to reducing immigration.

And if you’re confused about BBC impartiality, this might help.

Is #TheMashReport just self-adulatory liberal propaganda? 🤷‍♂️ Here's @RachelParris with a brief guide to BBC impartiality… 😂📺 pic.twitter.com/BkazKMjiH4 — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) November 27, 2018

So …they left the BBC, but kept their satirical chops. This is what Ellie Taylor and Jason Forbes had to say this week about the government’s call for a more respectful public discourse.

“Respect”

We can’t tell you exactly what was said, but there was definitely a homophobic slur, some more than casual racism and a sizeable portion of misogyny.

Nish Kumar put it in a sarcastic nutshell.

Pretty cool that we aren't allowed to broadcast things the Prime Minister has said because they're too racist. https://t.co/jjIEu1UYra — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) October 21, 2021

Oh well at least he didn't kill everyone — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) October 21, 2021

The namechecked James O’Brien appreciated it.

And this is how it landed with a few other tweeters.

So true it hurts https://t.co/sGZCy6lG5U — Hilary Abernathay. (@atatimelikethis) October 21, 2021

That ender was 🔥 honestly. https://t.co/FTUs5xLuGu — Al Poochino (@TingedPooch) October 22, 2021

Be fair, Nish. You couldn’t broadcast *some* of them because they were too homophobic. — John Dougherty (@JohnDougherty8) October 21, 2021

Keep it coming https://t.co/cv135O4J6k — Graham L Jenkinson (@JetJenko) October 22, 2021

If you were wondering where the decidedly disrespectful label for Mr James O’Brien came from …

Copyright the current Secretary of State for Culture, Media & Sport. Seriously. (I wish it wasn’t.) https://t.co/c1q7Bntzbw — James OhBrien (@mrjamesob) October 21, 2021

Oh, Nadine!

