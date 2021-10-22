Pics

21 hilariously spooktacular fake Halloween treats warnings

Poke Staff. Updated October 22nd, 2021

In the run-up to Halloween each year, warnings like this appear online.

Now, we’re not here to judge whether all those reports are accurate, but we can guarantee that these 21 definitely aren’t – because they’re just a massively piss-taking meme.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2