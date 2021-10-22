21 hilariously spooktacular fake Halloween treats warnings

Pics

In the run-up to Halloween each year, warnings like this appear online.

BEWARE: As Halloween gets closer, @BensalemPolice are warning parents to LOOK at your child’s candy before they eat it. They confiscated these snacks that look a lot like the real thing. All are laced with THC @6abc pic.twitter.com/u6GFBXt08g — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) September 28, 2021

Now, we’re not here to judge whether all those reports are accurate, but we can guarantee that these 21 definitely aren’t – because they’re just a massively piss-taking meme.

1.

Parents: please check your kids' Halloween candy! Just found the Deloitte Agile Landscape inside a Kit Kat bar. pic.twitter.com/J4OdhrgSJ1 — Luigi Ray-Montañez (@1uigi) October 19, 2021

2.

Everyone please check your kids Halloween treats this year. Last year we found a 1992 Peugeot 405 inside one of little Pauline's snickers bars. Absolutely shocking. pic.twitter.com/sgzoiHY5FQ — 『 Big Naturals ® 』🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🍀 (@marwoldeb) October 11, 2021

3.

Parents please check your kids Halloween sweets. Just found Truth coming out of this Walnut Whip to shame mankind. pic.twitter.com/CFgn85ojqD — It's Pipes, Mum! Pipes Is Here! (@Scriblit) October 20, 2021

4.

check your kids halloween candy. my cousin found the assassination of archduke franz ferdinand in sarajevo by serbian nationalist gavrilo princip inside a snickers bar pic.twitter.com/3EgySLKapD — everett byram (@rad_milk) October 18, 2021

5.

Attention Parents: Be careful of what’s in your child’s candy this Halloween! My daughter just found meteorological equations inside her candy bar. pic.twitter.com/TJh7tEdjYZ — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) October 21, 2021

6.

Please check your kids Halloween Candy this year, I just found a copy of Rich Dad Poor Dad in one 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/7fGGveBg9Q — Matt Ξsparza (@matthewesp) October 15, 2021

7.

Reminder to PLEASE check your kid’s Halloween candy! Just saw that my nephews received a Hattori Hanzo sword in their Kit Kats despite him retiring almost 30 years ago! Unbelievable! I asked my Bud and he said it really was a Hattori Hanzo sword! 😡 pic.twitter.com/QPQRTzTKDX — mk ultra (@mechamelissa) October 20, 2021

8.

y’all make sure to check your kids candy this halloween. my son came home with lil nas x’s debut album “montero” in his lollipop pic.twitter.com/fDcadSbdBm — Cindy Nero (@mschunti) October 13, 2021

9.

ATTENTION PARENTS:

please be sure to check your children’s candy this Halloween! I just found a copy of The Communist Manifesto hidden in my kid’s bag under a KitKat pic.twitter.com/9f82jIL8gf — Shitheadsteve (@shitheadsteve__) October 12, 2021

10.

check your children's Halloween candy. I found infinitely recurring Snickers inside of my child's Snickers pic.twitter.com/R5Dmflk2xw — James Grebey (@jgrebes) October 20, 2021

11.