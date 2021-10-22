21 hilariously spooktacular fake Halloween treats warnings
In the run-up to Halloween each year, warnings like this appear online.
BEWARE: As Halloween gets closer, @BensalemPolice are warning parents to LOOK at your child’s candy before they eat it. They confiscated these snacks that look a lot like the real thing. All are laced with THC @6abc pic.twitter.com/u6GFBXt08g
— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) September 28, 2021
Now, we’re not here to judge whether all those reports are accurate, but we can guarantee that these 21 definitely aren’t – because they’re just a massively piss-taking meme.
1.
Parents: please check your kids' Halloween candy!
Just found the Deloitte Agile Landscape inside a Kit Kat bar. pic.twitter.com/J4OdhrgSJ1
— Luigi Ray-Montañez (@1uigi) October 19, 2021
2.
Everyone please check your kids Halloween treats this year. Last year we found a 1992 Peugeot 405 inside one of little Pauline's snickers bars. Absolutely shocking. pic.twitter.com/sgzoiHY5FQ
— 『 Big Naturals ® 』🏴🍀 (@marwoldeb) October 11, 2021
3.
Parents please check your kids Halloween sweets. Just found Truth coming out of this Walnut Whip to shame mankind. pic.twitter.com/CFgn85ojqD
— It's Pipes, Mum! Pipes Is Here! (@Scriblit) October 20, 2021
4.
check your kids halloween candy. my cousin found the assassination of archduke franz ferdinand in sarajevo by serbian nationalist gavrilo princip inside a snickers bar pic.twitter.com/3EgySLKapD
— everett byram (@rad_milk) October 18, 2021
5.
Attention Parents: Be careful of what’s in your child’s candy this Halloween! My daughter just found meteorological equations inside her candy bar. pic.twitter.com/TJh7tEdjYZ
— Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) October 21, 2021
6.
Please check your kids Halloween Candy this year, I just found a copy of Rich Dad Poor Dad in one 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/7fGGveBg9Q
— Matt Ξsparza (@matthewesp) October 15, 2021
7.
Reminder to PLEASE check your kid’s Halloween candy! Just saw that my nephews received a Hattori Hanzo sword in their Kit Kats despite him retiring almost 30 years ago! Unbelievable! I asked my Bud and he said it really was a Hattori Hanzo sword! 😡 pic.twitter.com/QPQRTzTKDX
— mk ultra (@mechamelissa) October 20, 2021
8.
y’all make sure to check your kids candy this halloween. my son came home with lil nas x’s debut album “montero” in his lollipop pic.twitter.com/fDcadSbdBm
— Cindy Nero (@mschunti) October 13, 2021
9.
ATTENTION PARENTS:
please be sure to check your children’s candy this Halloween! I just found a copy of The Communist Manifesto hidden in my kid’s bag under a KitKat pic.twitter.com/9f82jIL8gf
— Shitheadsteve (@shitheadsteve__) October 12, 2021
10.
check your children's Halloween candy. I found infinitely recurring Snickers inside of my child's Snickers pic.twitter.com/R5Dmflk2xw
— James Grebey (@jgrebes) October 20, 2021
11.
Be sure to check your kid's Halloween treats. Yesterday my cousin’s friend’s balls found a Marathon bar full of gammon. It’s ruined our whole year. pic.twitter.com/NSIDBFadLh
— thedeathofbuckley (@deathofbuckley) October 20, 2021