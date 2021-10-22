A reporter was on the receiving end of fowl play when she was goosed by a turkey

Animals

Back in September, Turkey farmer Paul Kelly warned – not for the first time – that the supply chain for turning live turkeys into Christmas dinner had several failing points, including poultry workers to pluck them and HGV drivers to transport them to shops.

'If we do not get the labour and CO2 situation sorted out, you really will have to cancel Christmas – in terms of eating turkey anyway.' Turkey farmer Paul Kelly calls on the government to "make decisions – and quickly" or risk a Christmas shortage.https://t.co/MUn7b9KGoN pic.twitter.com/vNL15JG2co — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 20, 2021

In a report on the same issue, CNN’s Anna Stewart visited his farm in Danbury, Essex, and quite bravely – or foolishly – delivered her piece to camera from the centre of a rafter of turkeys, and what happened next was comedy gold.

Turns out what turkeys REALLY like is a good laugh, at my expense. Sound up… No shortage of outtakes today at @KellyBronze Farm. pic.twitter.com/8XSpr6kJtx — Anna Stewart (@annastewartcnn) October 19, 2021

What’s that about children and animals?

If they can’t sell the turkeys for food, they could always hire them out as a studio audience. Tweeters loved the clip, and this is what they said about it.

Sound up and if this doesn’t make you laugh nothing will! https://t.co/zdMCedsSDk — Nick Dowler (@nickdowler3) October 21, 2021

Am very close to making this my ring tone or message alert 🤣 🦃 https://t.co/pt0L3TheGJ — Kamahl Santamaria (@KamahlAJE) October 20, 2021

Turkeys have a wicked sense of humor.. pic.twitter.com/yOkjfY83NK — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) October 21, 2021

One person suggested they might be laughing at the potential reprieve, amid a shortage of slaughterers and pluckers – yes, PLuckers.

"A shortage of poultry workers …" I'd laugh if I was a turkey 😂😂 https://t.co/vmsmFsjNt7 — Bastiaan Brak (@bastiaan_brak) October 20, 2021

Perhaps the shortage of poultry workers might be because they’re sick of being goosed – by turkeys.

The very funny @damocrat had this comment.

They haven’t heard about Christmas yet, have they? 😬 https://t.co/LMv0N1cQve — Damon (@damocrat) October 21, 2021

