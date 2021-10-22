Animals

A reporter was on the receiving end of fowl play when she was goosed by a turkey

Poke Staff. Updated October 22nd, 2021

Back in September, Turkey farmer Paul Kelly warned – not for the first time – that the supply chain for turning live turkeys into Christmas dinner had several failing points, including poultry workers to pluck them and HGV drivers to transport them to shops.

In a report on the same issue, CNN’s Anna Stewart visited his farm in Danbury, Essex, and quite bravely – or foolishly – delivered her piece to camera from the centre of a rafter of turkeys, and what happened next was comedy gold.

What’s that about children and animals?

If they can’t sell the turkeys for food, they could always hire them out as a studio audience. Tweeters loved the clip, and this is what they said about it.

One person suggested they might be laughing at the potential reprieve, amid a shortage of slaughterers and pluckers – yes, PLuckers.

Perhaps the shortage of poultry workers might be because they’re sick of being goosed – by turkeys.

The very funny @damocrat had this comment.

from Quiet GIFs via Gfycat

