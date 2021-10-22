Celebrity

Donald Trump’s new social media platform went as well as you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 22nd, 2021

Donald ‘Definitely Not a Delusional Egotist’ Trump has launched a new social media platform called Truth Social, under the umbrella of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

The man who still insists he won the 2020 election, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, famously has a strained relationship with the truth, and was barred from Twitter after making several misleading claims.

In a press release, Trump stated –

‘I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.

We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced.’

His son, Donald Trump Jr., implied that Trump’s social media ban was largely behind the creation of the new platform and associated media group.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Donald Sr. neglected to secure the handle @DonaldTrump, which was snapped up by tech journalist, Mikael Thalen.

The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell reported that someone had nabbed Trump’s former Twitter handle, @DonaldJTrump, and posted something gross and NSFW, which is pretty close to how the former president got kicked off Twitter.

If you were hoping to get on there and call yourself @mikepence – too late.

Once the administrators of Truth Social got wind of these and other name-grabs, they shut down the accounts, leaving only the option for would-be users to add themselves to a waiting list.

Just like Trump’s barely read blog, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump – which lasted less than a month – Truth Social provided Twitter with ample fodder for mockery.

These were our favourite reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

