Donald Trump’s new social media platform went as well as you’d expect

Donald ‘Definitely Not a Delusional Egotist’ Trump has launched a new social media platform called Truth Social, under the umbrella of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

checking out the “trump media and technology group” pitch deck pic.twitter.com/1ZjC6jmZka — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) October 21, 2021

The man who still insists he won the 2020 election, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, famously has a strained relationship with the truth, and was barred from Twitter after making several misleading claims.

In a press release, Trump stated –

‘I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced.’

His son, Donald Trump Jr., implied that Trump’s social media ban was largely behind the creation of the new platform and associated media group.

Fox already promoting Trump’s new blog pic.twitter.com/GuwSsUPcX9 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2021

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Donald Sr. neglected to secure the handle @DonaldTrump, which was snapped up by tech journalist, Mikael Thalen.

Was just able to setup an account using the handle @donaldtrump on 'Truth Social,' former President Donald Trump's new social media website. Although the site is not officially open, a URL was discovered allowing users to sign up anyway. pic.twitter.com/MRMQzjNhma — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) October 21, 2021

The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell reported that someone had nabbed Trump’s former Twitter handle, @DonaldJTrump, and posted something gross and NSFW, which is pretty close to how the former president got kicked off Twitter.

The "donaldjtrump" account of Trump's TRUTH Social has already been hacked. pic.twitter.com/LDQ5w24tcV — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) October 21, 2021

If you were hoping to get on there and call yourself @mikepence – too late.

Thank you TRUTH Social. Good to be here pic.twitter.com/tD3ClXWCss — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) October 21, 2021

Once the administrators of Truth Social got wind of these and other name-grabs, they shut down the accounts, leaving only the option for would-be users to add themselves to a waiting list.

A hush falls upon TRUTH Social. pic.twitter.com/HSKMTMlEMU — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) October 21, 2021

Just like Trump’s barely read blog, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump – which lasted less than a month – Truth Social provided Twitter with ample fodder for mockery.

These were our favourite reactions.

I'm guessing they haven't figured out what a bad idea this is yet. https://t.co/3fLoIrPCdw — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) October 21, 2021

So is this the Facebook Rebranding we've been hearing about? https://t.co/VTRr5z22D5 — Russell Foster for Congress TX-04 (@RussellFosterTX) October 21, 2021

Trump Jr. said on Fox News tonight that TRUTH Social is in "beta testing" for the next few weeks, with a full launch Q1 2022. I'm assuming "allow anyone to sign up as mikepence" is not a beta feature https://t.co/otjRktaYHz — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) October 21, 2021

The terms and conditions of Trump's new social site are VERY specific that you can't harass or annoy it or its staff— but says nothing about other users. pic.twitter.com/8EmBlAFF3b — Philip Bump (@pbump) October 21, 2021

Truth Social is the GETTR of Parler. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 21, 2021

On Truth Social Media a retweet will be called a “retruth” and the button is shaped like a little swastika. — The Volatile Mermaid (Resting Witch Face) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 21, 2021

