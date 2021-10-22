Life

Latest in an occasional series, today’s comeback of the day was a clear winner.

“Out of context,” said CaptTechno who shared it over on Reddit.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

‘Isn’t taking things out of context churches’ signature move?’

bmatlock94 ‘What the lord ment by creating the evil was the creation of mosquitoes.’

mantismannan ‘God didn’t create evil, Satan did’ … and who created Satan?’

CptMatt_theTrashCat ‘Yes let me tell u what someone else told me that it means.’

Source Reddit u/CaptTechno