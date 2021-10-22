Brian Cox’s straight-talking take on climate change on Question Time had everyone cheering

Celebrity

Just when we thought we couldn’t love actor Brian Cox anymore, he goes and does this.

The star – back in the new series of Succession on Sky Atlantic – was a guest on Question Time last night and just like Succession’s Logan Roy, he wasn’t mincing his words.

📺 Brian Cox, live on #bbcqt, responding to Andrew Bowie’s petty rant: “we’re in deep shit… I’m scunnered.” A national treasure. pic.twitter.com/5AiaIbCOCQ — Olaf Stando (@olafdoesstuff) October 21, 2021

He wins our vote. And it wasn’t the only clip of Cox from last night’s show that went viral after he had this to say about the government’s response to Covid (he’s sat next to Scottish Conservative MP Andrew Bowie, just in case you’re wondering).

Brian Cox owns the Tory covid shit show in a minute & a half 👏👏 Sack Fiona Bruce & let’s have him as the question time host#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/Wjcxi73SG4 — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) October 21, 2021

And just a few of the things that people were saying about him.

“We’re in deep shit, we really are”

Brian Cox summing up the entire UK on #BBCQT. — Vittoria Gallagher (@Vitt2TsNoC) October 21, 2021

For once I’m glad Question Time invited an actor Brian Cox tells Tory boy ‘We’re in deep shit & we gotta face up to that’#bbcqt #COP26 pic.twitter.com/81cFLLShYk — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) October 21, 2021

This needs to become the meme/gif of our times. #BBCQT. Love Brian Cox. pic.twitter.com/ojKCY4J08M — The boy from Bengal (@supernaturebro) October 21, 2021

Source @olafdoesstuff @bbcquestiontime