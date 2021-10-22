Celebrity

Brian Cox’s straight-talking take on climate change on Question Time had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated October 22nd, 2021

Just when we thought we couldn’t love actor Brian Cox anymore, he goes and does this.

The star – back in the new series of Succession on Sky Atlantic – was a guest on Question Time last night and just like Succession’s Logan Roy, he wasn’t mincing his words.

He wins our vote. And it wasn’t the only clip of Cox from last night’s show that went viral after he had this to say about the government’s response to Covid (he’s sat next to Scottish Conservative MP Andrew Bowie, just in case you’re wondering).

And just a few of the things that people were saying about him.

Source @olafdoesstuff @bbcquestiontime