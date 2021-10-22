25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

This week, we’ve had the news that Facebook is changing its name, Australian Instagram carried ads for fake vaccine certificates, and Amazon’s Alexa has been saving everything you’ve said to it – including ‘What’s the Welsh for Boris Johnson carrots 100?‘. That’s before we even mention Trump’s ‘Truth Social’.

We’ve avoided the dodgy side of social media by reading posts from the funny people of Twitter, and we’re sharing our favourites.

1.

We bought my Auntie Jean a 'zoo-keeper experience' for her birthday. She really enjoyed it up until the part where they scrubbed her down with a broom — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) October 18, 2021

2.

Thinking about the time I drunkenly spilled an entire bowl of soup on my new macbook & then tried to tell the apple store it just broke out of nowhere & then the guy had to look me in the eye & say “we opened it up and there’s just…so much soup in here…like chunks of carrots..” — Arianna Rebolini (@AriannaRebolini) October 17, 2021

3.

One of Enid Blyton’s grittier tales. pic.twitter.com/mdIYZpMiJd — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) October 18, 2021

4.

536 years of hurt, never stopped me dreaming pic.twitter.com/HwtVuYrIr6 — Madeline Grant 🇭🇰 (@Madz_Grant) October 16, 2021

5.

6.

My Top Tip of the Day:

Take a photo of your parent's remote controls. So whenever you get *that* phone call, you've got something to reference.

You might not fix their problem, but there'll be a lot less swearing. pic.twitter.com/CdhdIwXhnA — Chris Callaghan (@callaghansstuff) October 17, 2021

7.

i just heard my neighbor crying which means unfortunately she could probably hear me singing monster mash in different voices — pascalle (@pasxalle) October 18, 2021

8.

Don't let all this talk about a £300m Saudi-backed takeover distract you from the fact Ant and Dec forgot to sit the right way round pic.twitter.com/wjGRewIDPp — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) October 17, 2021

9.

Never meet your heroes pic.twitter.com/ssktzkLN4Q — Ringo D’eath-Starr (@SussexMark) October 17, 2021

10.

Picked up a hitch-hiker. Seemed like a nice guy. After a few miles he asked me if I wasn’t afraid he might be a serial killer? I told him that the odds of two serial killers being in the same car at the same time were extremely low… — dee lomas #FBPE #3.5% #FBPPR #GobShiteClub (@deelomas) October 18, 2021

11.

the script idea. the script. pic.twitter.com/Az4FEq2hRc — Ana Maria Defillo (@adefillo) October 18, 2021

