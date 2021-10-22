21 cheesy decorative plates made so much better with sarcastic text

Pics

Kamila Majcher is an artist, but her art is also comedy, because she takes the kind of decorative old plates your nanna used to display in the special room she only opened at Christmas or if she wanted to look posh, and she adds witty text.

The fruits of her labours can be found over on Instagram, under @veryuglyplatess, and we highly recommend you check it out.

Before that, however, here are a few favourites of ours we thought you might enjoy too. They’re not all safe for work, but they are funny.

1. Going out out



2. Such disappointment



3. Homeschooling



4. I see your ex has moved on



5. Relatable



6. Those lazy Millennials and their refusal to spin straw into gold



7. The goodish shepherd



8. Every commis chef ever



9. Yer Ma’s cooking



10. Welcome to cats



11. There’s always one

