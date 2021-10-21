This barman trying to pour a pint is an exquisitely excruciating watch (you’ll need a stiff drink after)

Videos

There’s an art to pouring a decent pint and by all accounts this bartender hasn’t got it.

The clip went viral after it was posted by xx on the subReddit ‘there was an attempt’, in this case ‘to be a bartender’.

And it’s a very funny (and frustrating) watch.

Need a stiff drink after watching that. Know anyone who can pour one?

‘Now I know why it’s so expensive’

schimmelhenne ‘TILT THE GLASS!!! TILT THE DAMN GLASS’

kelsobjamminkelsobjammin ‘You can tell he is the manager cause has zero idea.’

aintnothingbutabig ‘I swore so many times watching this.’

hallwaymonitor69 ‘Wanna feel more upset? Imagine how long this had been going on before the person started to record it. :)””

none4gretch ‘Some people study hard and suck up to bar managers for a long time to get a bartending gig. Other people, just find themselves there. Like a turtle on a pole.’

BobsRealReddit

In the barman’s defence, there was also this handy expert diagnosis.

‘So this is probably more a problem with the amount of gas in the line which is the bar manager’s issue. When I bartended I had this happen at one job and it is infuriating because it slows you down. On the other hand it’s impossible for management to know how many pints you’re pouring so you can give away pint after pint and make people very happy.’

lincoln_did_it

Source Reddit u/miragen125