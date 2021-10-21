Entertainment

Step aside, BBC Dad – Bloomberg Dad has arrived

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 21st, 2021

Whenever there’s a live interview, there’s a risk of something going wrong. Perhaps not generally as wrong as this case of mistaken identity, but still –

When experts are interviewed via a video link from their own homes – something which has happened a lot more since the pandemic began – there’s a very real possibility of their family members derailing proceedings.

And, of course, the daddy of them all – BBC Dad.

The latest interviewee to find himself on this entertaining list is economist Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, who found his interview with Bloomberg’s Jonathan Ferro being overshadowed by the sideshow in the background.

Expert parent trying to discuss something serious. Cute kid being boisterous in the background. How could the internet not love this?

Here’s what people said.

