Step aside, BBC Dad – Bloomberg Dad has arrived

Whenever there’s a live interview, there’s a risk of something going wrong. Perhaps not generally as wrong as this case of mistaken identity, but still –

When experts are interviewed via a video link from their own homes – something which has happened a lot more since the pandemic began – there’s a very real possibility of their family members derailing proceedings.

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON THE BBC NEWS CHANNEL pic.twitter.com/hvu9iWkkIz — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON SKY NEWS pic.twitter.com/EkdJTinkTW — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

And, of course, the daddy of them all – BBC Dad.

The latest interviewee to find himself on this entertaining list is economist Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, who found his interview with Bloomberg’s Jonathan Ferro being overshadowed by the sideshow in the background.

A special guest on @bsurveillance was very excited about Weidmann’s departure from the Bundesbank pic.twitter.com/o2sgMk2MK0 — Aggi (@aggichristiane) October 20, 2021

Expert parent trying to discuss something serious. Cute kid being boisterous in the background. How could the internet not love this?

Here’s what people said.

Impressive job by this young man on @BloombergTV this morning. Proves what I've always said: Every report about the Bundesbank should include goofy dancing kids in the background! pic.twitter.com/q28ljEvSJE — Daniel McDowell (@daniel_mcdowell) October 20, 2021

yeah, sure, working from home is great and all.pic.twitter.com/PChvxjzPCo — Wolfgang Blau (@wblau) October 20, 2021

Remind me never to play poker with @jfkirkegaard. The man can stay unflappable no matter what’s going on around him. https://t.co/1SZKYBiz1n — Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) October 20, 2021

This kid out here trolling his dad is sublime performance art pic.twitter.com/lipjOOxpVi — Gabe Hudson (@gabehudson) October 20, 2021

When your middle name is Funk, the dancing kids come free with any live TV spot https://t.co/J0k46s29eF — Amanda Katz (@katzish) October 20, 2021

Honestly, I love the idea of normalizing this kind of thing, for parents of all genders. Kids! They happen. https://t.co/UGpFQnpWwh — Summer Brennan (@summerbrennan) October 20, 2021

