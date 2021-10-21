Soaring Covid cases and no Plan B – 27 tweets about the UK right now that get straight to the point

News

Covid cases are soaring in the UK and could hit 100,000 a day, the health secretary Sajid Javid told an anxious nation on Wednesday.

Despite the British Medical Association warning it would be ‘wilful negligence’ to do otherwise, the government will not be enacting ‘Plan B’ in England to help stop the NHS from being overwhelmed.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says government won’t be implementing its Plan B Covid measures for England “at this point”https://t.co/tCGZQbusWe pic.twitter.com/A2YCCfVIWv — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 20, 2021

It’s fair to say not everyone thought Boris Johnson’s government was entirely on the right track. And when we say ‘not entirely the right track’ we mean ‘absolutely, totally, 100% the wrong one’.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying before Javid’s Wednesday press conference.

So basically the NHS, many members of SAGE and me are all saying we need to move to Plan B immediately… https://t.co/mABMLOkQ57 — Prof. Christina Pagel (@chrischirp) October 19, 2021

I see we’re in the phase where cases are through the roof and SAGE and experts are calling for extra measures. Hold tight everybody, just a few more months till “well we can all see things in hindsight”. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 19, 2021

What's that point of having a Plan B if you refuse to use it once Plan A goes to shit. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 20, 2021

There were 229,000 new cases of coronavirus in the world yesterday. The UK provided 20% of them. 1 in 5 of the new cases in the whole world was on our little island. — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) October 18, 2021

the most depressing bit of season 3 of Covid UK is when the exact same disaster happens all over again and Boris Johnson starts shouting Captain Hindsight and his polling goes up to 84% — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 19, 2021

Pretending that Covid was over was a cunning plan with one rather obvious flaw… — James OhBrien (@mrjamesob) October 18, 2021

We are in a country where ministers priorities are “protecting” us from 60 migrants arriving on a dinghy rather than protecting the 200 of us likely to die from COVID each day. It’s utterly absurd. — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) October 20, 2021

If this is the Johnson government definition of success in dealing with Covid I cannot imagine what failure would look like #parttimePM https://t.co/PtHywJ8cyF — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) October 20, 2021

And these are our favourite things people were saying after.

Our plans to keep everyone safe this winter: Plan A

Pretend Covid is over. Plan B

Dither and delay then reluctantly introduce some half arsed measures when it is already far too late. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 20, 2021

“There are things the public can do. If you are in a crowded place, wear that face mask. It makes a difference, it really does.” pic.twitter.com/GPH4KBhYA6 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 20, 2021

Remember 6 weeks from now when they bring in mandatory masks, working from home and vaccine passports that they could be introducing at least two of those now. They’ve overseen the worst failing in public health in modern history. What are they going for? The all time record? — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) October 20, 2021

Sajid Javid just described deaths as "mercifully low".

Since his "Freedom Day", thirteen thousand, nine hundred and eighty-six people have died of Covid in the UK. What's merciful, or low, about that? — Dominic Minghella (@DMinghella) October 20, 2021

Scientists: “Things are going to get worse”

The government: “We agree”

Scientists: “Shall we do something?”

The government: “What?”

Scientists: “Shall we do something about it?”

The government: “Oh absolutely fucking not” — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 20, 2021

Sajid Javid announcing we’re going to get out of this mess with the same zero restrictions that got us in here pic.twitter.com/RkxtqAB6pq — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 20, 2021

