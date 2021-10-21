15 favourite funny reactions to Facebook’s planned rebrand

Entertainment

After the success of the initial change from being called ‘The Facebook’, back when it was being used to rate the appearance of women at Harvard, it looks like Facebook is going to have another rebrand.

Exclusive: Facebook is planning to rebrand the company with a new name https://t.co/0NuPhWQsc5 pic.twitter.com/htkzkRBCGI — The Verge (@verge) October 20, 2021

The company, which has just been fined £50m for breaching competition and marketing rules, lost $79m due to a widespread outage, and is being sued for its involvement in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, may have to do more than change its name to change people’s attitudes towards it.

Tweeters weighed in on the move.

Facebook changing its name has big “We painted a cop car rainbow colors to support the LGBT community” energy. — The Volatile Mermaid (Resting Witch Face) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 20, 2021

Just to be clear, @Facebook, our problem with you is not your name. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 20, 2021

How bad is the impending FB news that they are changing their whole damn name https://t.co/fIRBVQHpeC — Emily GorCIAnski (@EmilyGorcenski) October 20, 2021

BREAKING: Facebook changes its name to The Washington Redskins — blaaaaaaaaaines (@blainecapatch) October 20, 2021

1/ The dull inevitability of the Facebook rebranding effort is already boring me. You could rename it Miss Mary Sunshine’s Cute Kitten Memetown and the following things will still be true: Marc Z is a broken, sociopath without the ability to interact with or understand humans. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 20, 2021

