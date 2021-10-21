Pics

14 pulp fiction books made even better with hilarious new titles (NSFW)

Poke Staff. Updated October 21st, 2021

The Paperback Paradise account serves up a double whammy. Not only does it feature some of the best of the terrible pulp fiction artwork genre, but it gives the books funny new names and blurbs.

We’ve gathered some favourites, but you should check out their Twitter or Instagram pages to see more. Quite a few are NSFW.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2