Trump attacked Colin Powell barely a day after his death – only 7 responses you need

Politics

Donald Trump is no stranger to plumbing the depths, as no-one anywhere needs reminding ever.

But even for the former so-called president, his attack on Colin Powell less than 24 hours after his death was quite something.

Here’s what Trump had to say about the former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell, in a statement released by his political action committee, in a statement shared by his spokeswoman on Twitter.

NEW! "Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday…" pic.twitter.com/QIXu7wf2EM — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 19, 2021

And just in case that’s tricky to read.

“Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. “He was a classic RINO [Republican In Name Only], if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. “He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”

And these are surely the only 6 responses you need.

1.

It’s like an echo from the ghosts of Twitter, slightly better punctuated. pic.twitter.com/xUjQT4ZhIO — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 20, 2021

2.

3.

I can’t believe my eyes. “Anyway”. (You may want to sit down for this one) pic.twitter.com/0A8YIgUiY7 — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) October 19, 2021

4.

it’s the insincere “rest in peace” at the end which makes this so perfect pic.twitter.com/Fi4QrsPbde — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 20, 2021

5.

Given the chance to be gracious about someone’s death, or say nothing at all, Trump takes a decidedly different route pic.twitter.com/HMgFAiiRcK — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 19, 2021

6.

And of course it’s larded in envy about coverage. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 19, 2021

7.

Hard to pick out a high point of gracelessness here – “but anyway” is the obvious top choice – but I’d go for “if even that”. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 20, 2021

To conclude …

Disgusting. But not surprising. pic.twitter.com/dcpwXw7CzN — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 19, 2021

