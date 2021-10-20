Politics

Trump attacked Colin Powell barely a day after his death – only 7 responses you need

Poke Staff. Updated October 20th, 2021

Donald Trump is no stranger to plumbing the depths, as no-one anywhere needs reminding ever.

But even for the former so-called president, his attack on Colin Powell less than 24 hours after his death was quite something.

Here’s what Trump had to say about the former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell, in a statement released by his political action committee, in a statement shared by his spokeswoman on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to read.

“Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday.

“He was a classic RINO [Republican In Name Only], if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans.

“He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”

And these are surely the only 6 responses you need.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

To conclude …

