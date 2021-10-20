Simply the perfect template for responding to ‘for exposure’ requests

Weird World

A Reddit user named u/megabollockchops – yes, really – has shared a screenshot of the perfect response to someone trying to get something for nothing.

This was the alleged choosing beggar’s request.

More of a cheeky b*stard than a choosing beggar, we’d have thought.

This was the perfect counter offer.

That seems pretty reasonable to us – but the business owner obviously didn’t think so, because this happened.

Tasted their own medicine. Didn’t like it.

Redditors didn’t like it, either – they loved it.

This is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen.

IggyScottKennedy

But you’re totally missing out on all the people who will think “wow, the jingle for this horseback riding camp is great. I’m going to look up whoever made this on Spotify.”

Rhodie114

HOLY SHIT, we now have the PERFECT template for replying to these slobs, this is big, expect more of these.

__kit

Damn, this should be on r/murderedbywords.

JeMoeder0901

Most of the time the person offering “exposure” have no meaningful skills to trade. “Influencers” add nothing to society.

syricon

u/NRMusicProject shared a very apt joke.

There’s an old joke story for musicians (but it’s very likely rooted in a real story, based on what we go through): A guy calls the musicians guild to get a quote on a 6 piece wedding band. The rep says, “Off the top of my head, about $2000.” The guy says, “WHAT? FOR MUSIC?” The rep responds, “I’ll tell you what. Call the plumbers union and ask for six plumbers to work from 6 ’til midnight on a Saturday night. Whatever they charge, we’ll work for half.”

