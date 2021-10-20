Want to know how the Downing Street briefing should have gone? You’re in luck

News

It’s fair to say that Wednesday’s Downing Street Covid briefing – the first for five weeks – was a bit of a damp squib.

We eagerly gathered around our screens, only to hear Sajid Javid dismiss almost a thousand deaths in a week as “mercifully low”, before urging people to wear masks and get jabbed, while confirming that the government won’t be implementing any new Covid rules.

Sajid Javid just described deaths as "mercifully low".

Since his "Freedom Day", thirteen thousand, nine hundred and eighty-six people have died of Covid in the UK. What's merciful, or low, about that? — Dominic Minghella (@DMinghella) October 20, 2021

"Plan B is to blame you" pic.twitter.com/Ey3UyyMKzg — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) October 21, 2021

There was, however, a briefing that contained a lot of information about the government’s Covid strategy, but it wasn’t actually held at Downing Street – despite appearances.

Let’s look at that list again –

Just like we said there wouldn’t be a Christmas lockdown last year. Just like we said we wouldn’t raise National Insurance. Just like we said we had an oven-ready deal. Just like we said we would keep the pension triple-lock. Just like we said there’d be no hard border in Northern Ireland. Just like we said we wouldn’t reduce overseas aid. Just like we said everything would be better by spring 2021. Just like we said we’d have a world-beating track and trace system. Just like we said we’d give enough PPE to doctors so they wouldn’t die. Just like we said we’d fix social care rather than kill the people in it.

Very credible!

Larry and Paul shared the video on Twitter, where it got much better reviews than the Sajid Javid version had.

Please, for the love of Wodin's knitted haversack, can somebody put these guys in charge instead. https://t.co/lFAHQcwYra — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) October 20, 2021

The first minute or so of this should be played on a loop before every government press conference. https://t.co/O87IeXHkoD — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) October 20, 2021

Depressingly accurate in their observation of the subtext while being deeply funny and hitting the nail on the head (per usual). Chapeau. https://t.co/Rhqrpwz2Tg — Mark Lawson Design (@MLawsonDesign) October 20, 2021

I saw 2 minutes of @sajidjavid talking nonsense so decided to get the truth from the source instead…#RealDailyBriefing https://t.co/n6Y30iLWpw — Daryl W-S 🟨🟥 ☕🖍️🇪🇺🌍🌱🥀 (@darylws) October 20, 2021

As ever – it was a bit too close for comfort.

As funny as it is, it is scarily close to reality……. https://t.co/JzbwCxKixU — The Pembs Mandalorian Dyma'r ffordd🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@warthog101) October 20, 2021

You can follow Larry and Paul on Twitter and YouTube, or even get exclusive content by supporting them here.

