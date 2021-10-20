Flashback to when Blue Peter showed off an amazing new invention – the mobile phone

TV

When you think of Blue Peter, you’re more likely to have visions of sticky-backed plastic and rampant baby elephants than cutting-edge technology, but in 1976, they gave their young viewers a glimpse of the phone of the future.

#OnThisDay 1976: Blue Peter showed off a phone with no cable that you could even take outside. It'll never catch on. pic.twitter.com/jQ0q7hidxZ — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) October 14, 2021

The clip went down well on Twitter, picking up comments like these.

"[I don't] see any reason why in the future it wouldn't be possible for just about everybody to be walking around carrying one of these: their own portable communication set!" https://t.co/1NzvCKxrMf — Marc Allera (@MarcAllera) October 15, 2021

Yes, they brought out a phone in a briefcase that cost £3 a minute. Very handy indeed! — Ｊｏｈｎ Ｃａｓｓｅｒｌｙ (@DLbi12John_boy) October 15, 2021

Anyone going outside like that stands a good chance of being arrested (mistakenly) for indecent exposure.. pic.twitter.com/3vzWhi5Rbw — Onioki (@Onioki) October 14, 2021

Try telling the kids today that that was a “perfectly normal” telephone 🤣 — womble16 (@womble16) October 14, 2021

I'm quote retweeting this from a landline. https://t.co/DAWm9OvY7D — The Tweets (@Needles_Toosay) October 14, 2021

Best tech demo I've seen for a while. Live TV walk and talk, in the rain, with a dog, over three filming locations. Also, am going to start finishing all conversations with "I'm going to cancel the circuits* now." (* yes, I know) https://t.co/sEhk4PDGoT — Keith Dyer (@keithdyer) October 15, 2021

We just know there’s a hipster out there, trying to track one of these down.

Source BBC Archive Image Screengrab