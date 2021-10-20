TV

Flashback to when Blue Peter showed off an amazing new invention – the mobile phone

Poke Staff. Updated October 20th, 2021

When you think of Blue Peter, you’re more likely to have visions of sticky-backed plastic and rampant baby elephants than cutting-edge technology, but in 1976, they gave their young viewers a glimpse of the phone of the future.

The clip went down well on Twitter, picking up comments like these.

We just know there’s a hipster out there, trying to track one of these down.

