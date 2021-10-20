Politics

Eric Trump trolled Joe Biden for being away from the White House and the takedowns wrote themselves

Poke Staff. Updated October 20th, 2021

What’s the colour of the sky in Eric Trump’s world? We only ask after Donald Trump’s second eldest son took issue with Joe Biden for spending too much time away from the White House.

Here he is on Fox News taking aim at the President for being at his personal property in Delaware rather than Wasington DC.

And if you think everyone made the same joke, you’d be absolutely right.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @atrupar