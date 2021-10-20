Eric Trump trolled Joe Biden for being away from the White House and the takedowns wrote themselves

Politics

What’s the colour of the sky in Eric Trump’s world? We only ask after Donald Trump’s second eldest son took issue with Joe Biden for spending too much time away from the White House.

Here he is on Fox News taking aim at the President for being at his personal property in Delaware rather than Wasington DC.

Eric Trump criticizes Joe Biden for spending time at his personal property instead of the White House. Irony is deader than dead. pic.twitter.com/p0EDnZ825D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2021

And if you think everyone made the same joke, you’d be absolutely right.

1.

Breaking news: Eric Trump believes a sitting President shouldn’t spend time at their personal properties. Imagine walking through life like Eric Trump. I can’t imagine self-reflection is a huge part of his day. https://t.co/LEceukCL5X — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) October 19, 2021

2.

I can't even….. I simply have no "evens" left. https://t.co/pQT6xdNM9z — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) October 19, 2021

3.

Eric Trump’s criticizing Biden for spending a few days out of DC. Reminder: Eric’s dad visited personal properties 428 times during his presidency, or once every 3.4 days. https://t.co/hNPAEJ16LF pic.twitter.com/ME8D3jyO4I — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) October 19, 2021

4.

Eric Trump couldn’t point to Delaware on a map of Delaware. https://t.co/XI0K5zAlyC — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 19, 2021

5.

6.

Amazed he keeps a straight face when he projects. — Pamela Johnson (@ilovemyjobpj) October 19, 2021

7.

How ANY of them keep a straight face when they do this, is unreal. — E.Nicole Band (@enicole38) October 19, 2021

8.

Eric has never heard of the Mar-a-lago? — Citizen D (@touchmeimdic) October 19, 2021

9.

Eric Trump just won the gold medal for being the biggest idiot. https://t.co/qfAFrPCAg0 — RunningFromDeath (@RunFromDeath) October 19, 2021

10.

Eric Trump says a sitting president shouldn't spend time at his personal property. According to @pbump, Donald Trump visited a Trump Organization property on 428 days of his presidency, or one visit every 3.4 days: https://t.co/pmUpSNNNy9 https://t.co/yGeLrq3ROD — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) October 19, 2021

11.

in his defense, his dad doesn’t really own anything. — mae sayer (@maemalade1) October 19, 2021

To conclude …

Irony died, then died some more, then when realising it was Eric Trump involved, died again! https://t.co/4dt305Sphq — Shane Matthew Neave (@shane25873) October 19, 2021

READ MORE

Trump attacked Colin Powell barely a day after his death – only 7 responses you need

Source Twitter @atrupar