News

11 Barnard Castle flashbacks over the Johnsons’ excuse for having a friend to stay at Christmas

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 20th, 2021

People are having a hard time believing the reason given for Boris and Carrie Johnson to have had their friend, Nimco Ali, staying with them in Downing Street at Christmas.

Tier 4 rules, which applied in London, barred people from mixing indoors with anyone from a different household, with exceptions for separated parents and support bubbles.

It was under the childcare support bubble exemption that Downing Street claims Nimco Ali stayed with the Johnsons.

There was a lot of chin stroking on Twitter, as the explanation seemed to push with enthusiasm at the bounds of reason.

1.

2.

3.

4.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Of course, if it’s true, it raises a different issue.

READ MORE

The new lockdown rules hilariously explained by Boris Johnson (parody)

Source Peston Image Hert Niks on Unsplash