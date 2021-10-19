We knew moose were big but we had no idea they were THIS big

Animals

We’ve never come face-to-face with a moose before and it looks like we never will. Face-to-knee maybe, because while we knew they were big, we had no idea they were THIS big.

It’s a video of a moose shot in Alaska at night which has just gone viral on Reddit after it was posted by Gaia_Summers who said: ‘Meanwhile in Alaska: this giant wandering in the streets at midnight …’

Absolute giant! And it wasn’t just us who was surprised, by the looks of these comments.

‘I didn’t know moose are that big.’

DoubtfulStimulus13 ‘I thought they were just the same size of a Lion.’

relievedphrasing01 ‘A moose is one of very few animals that can total a semi truck if the semi hits it… or if it decides to nail the semi.’

Zytharros ‘That dude reversing the car is straight up dum to go near that … mammoth. It can literally fuck the car …’

dealwithit26 ‘I think moose prefer other moose, but I could be wrong.

LesLibertarian ‘I saw one in person and was blown away. They are f-ckin massive.’

Gillalmighty ‘Idk about anyone else, but if I run into something like that on my drive, I’m doing everything I can to not spook that mf, rather than literally reverse back to be alongside and take a photo. That’s one big fella.’

NOKnova

Source Reddit u/Gaia_Summers