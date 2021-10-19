Vaccinated people were asked how they felt ‘excluding’ unvaxxed people – 9 on-point replies

Science

Over on Twitter – where else? – a Canadian guy called James Waterson had a question for people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Waterson appears to be no fan of the vaccine – he’s not vaccinated himself – or wearing a mask for that matter.

To the brat of a young adult male that walked away after sniping that I should put on a mask at superstore, while I am with a 4 year old… sir, what I am doing takes far more courage than your cowardly comment and I will continue to ignore and refuse to engage people like you. — James Waterson (@JanessaWaterson) October 4, 2021

I hope it was done as bravado for your friend and as typical young male foolishness and not out of a true belief that that the silly mask you are wearing does anything to help anyone. When your are older you will see it was purely to control you. — James Waterson (@JanessaWaterson) October 4, 2021

Anyway, we mention him because he had a question about vaccinations and vaccine passports which went viral – really viral …

Hello Vaxxed people. Honest question here (as I fully support your decision to get vaxxed), how do you feel when showing your vaxx passport knowing it excludes people? — James Waterson (@JanessaWaterson) October 14, 2021

… and these 9 people surely said it best.

1.

People who are unvaccinated have excluded themselves. Nothing to do with those who did the right thing — catherine dickson (@cmdott) October 14, 2021

2.

I think that for anyone who feels excluded that they should make a different choice and get vaccinated. Because the privileges of being a functioning member of society require following public health measures and caring about community health – not just themselves. — Lady Justice 🇨🇦 (@blackwidow_94) October 14, 2021

3.

You’ve got it backwards. My vaccine passport symbolizes my choice to participate in society. — David Brown (@OrbitStudios) October 15, 2021

4.

Hello UnVaxxed people. Honest question here: How do you feel knowing your decision not to vaxx threatens the health of my child who is too young to be vaccinated and my parents who are immunocompromised? — Ajax the Greater (@AjaxtheGreater) October 15, 2021

5.

I needed at least 5 vaccines to go to college. No problem. I need a driver’s license or I can’t drive. I need liability insurance or I can’t drive. These are protocols in place to make it safer for me and my community, and I’m fine with it. — Zombie Smurfette (@krispekitty) October 15, 2021

6.

Same way I feel when dropping off my child at school knowing every other child at school has been vaccinated against whooping cough, diphtheria, chicken pox, measles, mumps, rubella, polio etc. https://t.co/tnykKbXOAE — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 15, 2021

7.

Hello legal age people. Honest question here (as I fully support your decision to go to bars and buy alcohol), how do you feel when showing your ID to get into a bar knowing it excludes people? Same logic. — Fauphpocalypse Now (@TheFauph) October 14, 2021

8.

The vaxx passport doesn’t exclude people. People who choose not to get vaxxed have chosen to exclude themselves. With freedoms come rights, responsibilities, and consequences. — Kurt Phillips🧛‍♂️ (@ARCCollective) October 15, 2021

9.

I feel intelligent. Thanks for asking. — John Wing (@JohnWing5) October 14, 2021

Or if you prefer it particularly straight-talking …

it excludes people who refuse to do the bare fucking minimum to help others so I do not give a living fuck — Thankschillin Li’l 🌳 (@karengeier) October 14, 2021

Source Twitter @JanessaWaterson H/T BoredPanda