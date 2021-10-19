Vaccinated people were asked how they felt ‘excluding’ unvaxxed people – 9 on-point replies
Over on Twitter – where else? – a Canadian guy called James Waterson had a question for people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Waterson appears to be no fan of the vaccine – he’s not vaccinated himself – or wearing a mask for that matter.
To the brat of a young adult male that walked away after sniping that I should put on a mask at superstore, while I am with a 4 year old… sir, what I am doing takes far more courage than your cowardly comment and I will continue to ignore and refuse to engage people like you.
— James Waterson (@JanessaWaterson) October 4, 2021
I hope it was done as bravado for your friend and as typical young male foolishness and not out of a true belief that that the silly mask you are wearing does anything to help anyone. When your are older you will see it was purely to control you.
— James Waterson (@JanessaWaterson) October 4, 2021
Anyway, we mention him because he had a question about vaccinations and vaccine passports which went viral – really viral …
Hello Vaxxed people. Honest question here (as I fully support your decision to get vaxxed), how do you feel when showing your vaxx passport knowing it excludes people?
— James Waterson (@JanessaWaterson) October 14, 2021
… and these 9 people surely said it best.
1.
People who are unvaccinated have excluded themselves. Nothing to do with those who did the right thing
— catherine dickson (@cmdott) October 14, 2021
2.
I think that for anyone who feels excluded that they should make a different choice and get vaccinated.
Because the privileges of being a functioning member of society require following public health measures and caring about community health – not just themselves.
— Lady Justice 🇨🇦 (@blackwidow_94) October 14, 2021
3.
You’ve got it backwards. My vaccine passport symbolizes my choice to participate in society.
— David Brown (@OrbitStudios) October 15, 2021
4.
Hello UnVaxxed people. Honest question here:
How do you feel knowing your decision not to vaxx threatens the health of my child who is too young to be vaccinated and my parents who are immunocompromised?
— Ajax the Greater (@AjaxtheGreater) October 15, 2021
5.
I needed at least 5 vaccines to go to college. No problem.
I need a driver’s license or I can’t drive. I need liability insurance or I can’t drive.
These are protocols in place to make it safer for me and my community, and I’m fine with it.
— Zombie Smurfette (@krispekitty) October 15, 2021
6.
Same way I feel when dropping off my child at school knowing every other child at school has been vaccinated against whooping cough, diphtheria, chicken pox, measles, mumps, rubella, polio etc. https://t.co/tnykKbXOAE
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 15, 2021
7.
Hello legal age people. Honest question here (as I fully support your decision to go to bars and buy alcohol), how do you feel when showing your ID to get into a bar knowing it excludes people?
Same logic.
— Fauphpocalypse Now (@TheFauph) October 14, 2021
8.
The vaxx passport doesn’t exclude people.
People who choose not to get vaxxed have chosen to exclude themselves.
With freedoms come rights, responsibilities, and consequences.
— Kurt Phillips🧛♂️ (@ARCCollective) October 15, 2021
9.
I feel intelligent. Thanks for asking.
— John Wing (@JohnWing5) October 14, 2021
Or if you prefer it particularly straight-talking …
it excludes people who refuse to do the bare fucking minimum to help others so I do not give a living fuck
— Thankschillin Li’l 🌳 (@karengeier) October 14, 2021
Source Twitter @JanessaWaterson H/T BoredPanda