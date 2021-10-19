Politics

This glorious shutdown of Nigel Farage on Irish TV is a supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 19th, 2021

There have been plenty of fabulous moments when Nigel Farage has been brutally owned on TV and radio – remember that LBC phone-in call? – and this is up there with the best.

The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader was appearing on Irish TV channel RTE One where he was keen on bigging up Irish nationalism and the possibility of Ireland doing their very own form of Brexit.

And if you thought the look on presenter Claire Byrne’s face while he was doing this suggested she had something up her sleeve, you’d be absolutely right.

She thought it would be an apt time to bring up Farage’s comments that he made in a recent Cameo video about the IRA and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Claire Byrne 1, Nigel Farage 0.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

And also this.

And it turns out it’s not the first time Farage has been schooled by Byrne. Remember this?

Claire Byrne 2, Nigel Farage 0.

More of this sort of thing, please!

Source Twitter @ClaireByrneLive