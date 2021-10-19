This bit of grammar snobbery earned one unfortunate pedant a savage burn

Pics

In a Facebook post which now seems to have been deleted, a woman bemoaned the lack of book chat in her life.

We know this because a Reddit user named u/Peanut_Panda shared the screenshot on r/MurderedByWords.

This snobbish comment is why it ended up there.

She was more than a match for him – and it was a him.

Redditors had some thoughts.

“A smart man makes his point quickly and simply. Whereas, a pedantic man will tend to envelop his meanings within a myriad of obscure and polysyllabic linguistics.”

lenojames

Why waste time say lot word when few word do trick?

Talking_Burger

Never use a big word when a diminutive one will do.

worthysmash

people act like you can’t use “text language” as well as “proper grammar”. i remember my teacher complained that people on facebook don’t use proper grammar like who tf cares it’s not like you’re turning in an assignment.

mintjuulpodd

As the old saying goes. We judge a book by the socially constructed grammar.

Poopert101

Finally –

Source r/MurderedByWords Image r/MurderedByWords, LubosHouska on Pixabay