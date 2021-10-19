This bit of grammar snobbery earned one unfortunate pedant a savage burn
In a Facebook post which now seems to have been deleted, a woman bemoaned the lack of book chat in her life.
We know this because a Reddit user named u/Peanut_Panda shared the screenshot on r/MurderedByWords.
This snobbish comment is why it ended up there.
She was more than a match for him – and it was a him.
Redditors had some thoughts.
“A smart man makes his point quickly and simply. Whereas, a pedantic man will tend to envelop his meanings within a myriad of obscure and polysyllabic linguistics.”
lenojames
Why waste time say lot word when few word do trick?
Talking_Burger
Never use a big word when a diminutive one will do.
worthysmash
people act like you can’t use “text language” as well as “proper grammar”. i remember my teacher complained that people on facebook don’t use proper grammar like who tf cares it’s not like you’re turning in an assignment.
mintjuulpodd
As the old saying goes. We judge a book by the socially constructed grammar.
Poopert101
Finally –
Source r/MurderedByWords Image r/MurderedByWords, LubosHouska on Pixabay