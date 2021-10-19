Politics

Ted Cruz trolled Australia’s ‘Covid tyranny’ and the comeback from down under was peak Aussie

John Plunkett. Updated October 19th, 2021

In this week’s episode of ‘Ted Cruz gets schooled on Twitter’, the Texan senator has been offering up his thoughts on Australia’s tough (and very successful) anti-Covid policies.

Cruz shared a clip of Australia’s Northern Territory chief minister Michael Gunner announcing a wide-ranging vaccine mandate with a tough penalty for workers who did not comply.

Cruz, as you might well be aware already, is no fan of vaccine mandates, in Australia or anywhere else.

Here’s what the Republican had to say.

“I love the Aussies. Their history of rugged independence is legendary; I’ve always said Australia is the Texas of the Pacific. The Covid tyranny of their current government is disgraceful & sad. Individual liberty matters. I stand with the people of Australia.”

And this response from the chief minister himself went wildly viral because it was just so good.

And here’s that statement in full.

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

‘Hey @tedcruz, g’day from the Northern Territory in Australia. Here are some facts.

‘Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from Covid. There have been zero deaths in the Territory. Did you know that?

‘Vaccination is so important her because we have vulnerable communities and the oldest continuous living culture on the planet to protect. Did you know that?

‘We’ve done whatever it takes to protect the Territory. That’s kept us safe AND free. We have been in lock down for just eight days in 18 months. Our businesses and schools are all open. Did you know that?

‘We don’t need your lectures, thanks mate. You know nothing about us. And if you stand against a life-saving vaccine, then you sure as hell don’t stand with Australia.

I love Texas (go Longhorns) but when it comes to COVID, I’m glad we are nothing like you.’

Boom!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

In three words …

READ MORE

19 hilarious exchanges from the ‘Overheard in London’ account on Instagram

Source Twitter @fanniebay