There’s something really satisfying about how this monkey preps green beans

Poke Staff. Updated October 19th, 2021

Gaitlyn Rae is possibly the unlikeliest internet influencer – although, no – now we think about some of the others. She’s not.

What she is, though, is an eight-year-old Capuchin monkey, who has TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts, as well as a website – obvs.

She has almost eight million followers on TikTok alone, who love to catch glimpses of the almost human life she shares with the family who takes care of her, Jessica and Paul Lacher.

Here’s Gaitlyn Rae in sleepy mode.

Morning sleepy head! ##gaitlynrae ##morning ##sleepy ##sleepyhead ##notforyou ##snuggle

She loves Pop-It games, and has actually been credited with a rise in their popularity – among humans, not monkeys.

Morning business ##gaitlynrae ##WelcomeBack ##capuchin ##popitgameasmr ##popitgame ##pop ##popit

A video of Gaitlyn Rae’s kitchen skills has gone viral, because it puts a whole new spin on ‘helper monkey’.

Moms best helper! Helping snap green beans! ##gaitlynrae ##greenbeans ##helper ##working ##gardner ##teamwork ##capuchin ##snap ##mamagirl ##asmr ##cook ##chef

There’s just something very satifying about watching that.

A clip from the longer YouTube version found its way onto Twitter, where author Will Black said this –

This is what other tweeters thought of it.

This might just be true.

If you enjoyed this, you might want to follow Gaitlyn Rae for more cuteness – or cookery tips.

