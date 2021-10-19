There’s something really satisfying about how this monkey preps green beans

Weird World

Gaitlyn Rae is possibly the unlikeliest internet influencer – although, no – now we think about some of the others. She’s not.

What she is, though, is an eight-year-old Capuchin monkey, who has TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts, as well as a website – obvs.

She has almost eight million followers on TikTok alone, who love to catch glimpses of the almost human life she shares with the family who takes care of her, Jessica and Paul Lacher.

Here’s Gaitlyn Rae in sleepy mode.

She loves Pop-It games, and has actually been credited with a rise in their popularity – among humans, not monkeys.

A video of Gaitlyn Rae’s kitchen skills has gone viral, because it puts a whole new spin on ‘helper monkey’.

There’s just something very satifying about watching that.

A clip from the longer YouTube version found its way onto Twitter, where author Will Black said this –

Elvis has been reincarnated as a monkey and is OUTRAGED by the length of beans pic.twitter.com/K5lEy4CuYU — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) October 17, 2021

This is what other tweeters thought of it.

If only I could dissipate my anger at this government with a bowl of beans, so therapeutic. https://t.co/xPS21Us9uK — Hannah-Louise (@JohnDownes2020) October 18, 2021

This is lovely. And this face is just like mine when I'm trying to find something in the shed. https://t.co/eDM9YjUxal — Nick Brooks (@npjbrooks) October 17, 2021

This might just be true.

This is one of the greatest videos I have ever seen. That face! — Bergsauce fka klaus_kinski (@klaus_kinski) October 17, 2021

If you enjoyed this, you might want to follow Gaitlyn Rae for more cuteness – or cookery tips.

