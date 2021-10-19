Twitter

People aren’t buying that this is anyone’s go-to ‘lazy meal’

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 19th, 2021

We all have those times when we really can’t be bothered making a proper meal from scratch, but we still have to eat – and that’s where our lazy meals come in handy.

It might be noodles in a plastic pot, a bowl of cereal or a tin of spaghetti, for example.

What it probably isn’t is this –

A few people shared their preferred lazy meals, with varying degrees of laziness.

Others just dropped by to comment on Justin’s version of lazy.

They were quite correct about it not being a genuine lazy meal, because Justin was headworking Twitter like a boss.

And seeing as he got you all here, you might want to know that the recipe for Justin’s ‘lazy’ meal is on his website, along with a lot more to make your mouth water. Or you could just open a tin of spaghetti.

