People aren’t buying that this is anyone’s go-to ‘lazy meal’

We all have those times when we really can’t be bothered making a proper meal from scratch, but we still have to eat – and that’s where our lazy meals come in handy.

It might be noodles in a plastic pot, a bowl of cereal or a tin of spaghetti, for example.

What it probably isn’t is this –

What’s your go to lazy meal ? pic.twitter.com/I1VO3A5PP1 — Justin Arthur (@JustinKArthur) October 15, 2021

A few people shared their preferred lazy meals, with varying degrees of laziness.

Just fry an egg bro, weh all this fah? https://t.co/FOpzknISZq — Barn Door (@jaybailey876) October 17, 2021

A 'lazy meal' is when you smear some jam on a weetabix and eat it cross legged on the floor in a blanket. Not this. https://t.co/snI5KUXdRs — Pete 'Black Shuck' Wharmby (@commaficionado) October 16, 2021

Beef Wellington with handmade puff pastry and pommes dauphine https://t.co/a4dLmFvp7m — yeeeeeOWCH!! (@GarlicCorgi) October 16, 2021

Others just dropped by to comment on Justin’s version of lazy.

Sir there is nothing lazy about this meal loool https://t.co/h9qexHrB4X — Dj Dingo (@DingosUniverse) October 16, 2021

my go to lazy meal is sleep https://t.co/iTONDKXooP — ate 7 dicks roomate. (@knives696) October 16, 2021

I feel lazy shamed https://t.co/fuLjLazwD1 — Caitriona (@Caitrionakelly4) October 17, 2021

Im afraid what a non-lazy meal looks like for this dude https://t.co/ycnrizVG5k — Uncle YpmuJ (@UYpmuj) October 17, 2021

This mf made a seasoned dredge and called this a ‘lazy’ meal leave me alone. https://t.co/gPcSB1JMpI — pumkins (@Sorrelish) October 16, 2021

They were quite correct about it not being a genuine lazy meal, because Justin was headworking Twitter like a boss.

Bro told me make something that’s not that easy and say it’s easy. It worked — Justin Arthur (@JustinKArthur) October 16, 2021

And seeing as he got you all here, you might want to know that the recipe for Justin’s ‘lazy’ meal is on his website, along with a lot more to make your mouth water. Or you could just open a tin of spaghetti.

