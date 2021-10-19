Neil Hamilton is this week’s UKIP leader – 14 favourite funny responses

News

Yet another poor sap has been elected to try to fill the enormous clown shoes of Nigel Farage, as leader of the UK Independence Party, which was founded in 1993 to *checks notes* take the UK out of the European Union.

from Carrie Fisher GIFs via Gfycat

The position has become something of a joke, after a series of short-term, generally disastrous tenures caused it to rank alongside the Sugababes as something that we’ll all get a turn at if we wait long enough.

This week’s chosen one is former Conservative MP, Neil Hamilton, disgraced by his involvement in the cash-for-questions scandal, back when it was possible for MPs to be publicly shamed for actual bad behaviour, rather than how they eat a sandwich.

This was how UKIP made the announcement.

We’re delighted to announce that Neil Hamilton has been elected UKIP leader! pic.twitter.com/Lfn9Q5KBAD — UKIP (@UKIP) October 18, 2021

Journalist, Paul Johnson was a little more frank.

Introducing the new leader of UKIP pic.twitter.com/VDdaIzaetd — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) October 18, 2021

These were our favourite reactions.

Something about this photo makes me want to laugh out loud. It could be that it's Neil Hamilton being announced as UKIP leader. pic.twitter.com/BNxGHnqKNC — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 18, 2021

Looking forward to seeing you all at the party venue! https://t.co/3zQsy35Zls pic.twitter.com/20uYrvXTw0 — Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) October 18, 2021

As an aging satirist, so am I. https://t.co/jNJADDWWjw — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) October 18, 2021

I see the UKIP vetting process is as robust as ever. — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) October 19, 2021

Becoming UKIP leader has to be a career low even for Neil Hamilton, a man who accepted cash in brown envelopes for asking questions in Parliament. https://t.co/kcmG7u8hPA — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 18, 2021

if UKIP elects a new leader and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound https://t.co/emZCRadzsz — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 18, 2021

