News

Neil Hamilton is this week’s UKIP leader – 14 favourite funny responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 19th, 2021

Yet another poor sap has been elected to try to fill the enormous clown shoes of Nigel Farage, as leader of the UK Independence Party, which was founded in 1993 to *checks notes* take the UK out of the European Union.

from Carrie Fisher GIFs via Gfycat

The position has become something of a joke, after a series of short-term, generally disastrous tenures caused it to rank alongside the Sugababes as something that we’ll all get a turn at if we wait long enough.

This week’s chosen one is former Conservative MP, Neil Hamilton, disgraced by his involvement in the cash-for-questions scandal, back when it was possible for MPs to be publicly shamed for actual bad behaviour, rather than how they eat a sandwich.

This was how UKIP made the announcement.

Journalist, Paul Johnson was a little more frank.

These were our favourite reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2