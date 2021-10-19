Life

Don’t bother making prams for Nigel

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 19th, 2021

On Monday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released its list of the names given to new babies in England and Wales during 2020.

We discovered that Ivy and Rosie made it into the top 10, while Grace and Freya were edged out. Similarly, the name given by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to their son, Archie, shoved Charlie into 12th place.

The obsession with Olivia and Oliver continues, as they top the lists for the fifth and eighth consecutive years respectively.

Some names, however, have really fallen out of favour, and consumer journalist Harry Wallop posted a thread about it, which revealed the perhaps inevitable fate of ‘Nigel’.

Tweeters were pretty clear on where to lay the blame for the name’s technical extinction.

Another famous face may be responsible for the near extinction of their own name.

To put that in context …

