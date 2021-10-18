This fabulous 44 seconds from the ‘Balloon World Cup’ final is anything but a letdown

Sport

We have to confess we hadn’t heard of the Balloon World Cup before and in fairness to us, the one that’s just finished is the first one ever.

And it’s fair to say you probably haven’t got inflated expectations of it but – seriously – this 44 second clip from the final really isn’t a let down.

Stick with it!

the Balloon World Cup was last week watch this space pic.twitter.com/m53mOsLm2G — Dan Toomey ☕️ (@dhtoomey) October 17, 2021

Here are our favourite things people were saying about it after the clip really, ahem, blew up on Twitter.

This is hilarious. My brother and I used to play balloon ball in our family room. We suffered a few carpet burns over the years. ❤️ — Love is Kind (@TMcG1972) October 17, 2021

I could go to the Olympics in this shit. https://t.co/tMbjkDpgAQ — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) October 17, 2021

Ah yes, the classic @VW in the living room! — Andrew (@A_Abbs) October 17, 2021

The Balloon World Cup. Awesome. The commentary is amazing… https://t.co/971kNc9Tb2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 18, 2021

i've come to the conclusion that we can only ever have Spanish commentators for this — Dan Toomey ☕️ (@dhtoomey) October 17, 2021

Finally a sport I can get behind https://t.co/inio4UXBOC — 🍜 Koefficient 🍜 (@TheKoefficient) October 18, 2021

I believe it’s called keepie uppie? — Dane Cockrell (@DaneCockrell) October 17, 2021

Legitimately gripping https://t.co/vjsydYLI4U — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 18, 2021

And just in case you’re wondering – of course you’re wondering – the inaugural Balloon World Cup was won by Peru’s Francesco De La Cruz, who beat Germany’s Jan Spiess 6-2.

The game is played on an 8×8 metre court full of stuff and took place at a Spanish amusement park, organised by footballer Gerard Piqué and Spanish internet celebrity Ibai Llanos.

