This fabulous 44 seconds from the ‘Balloon World Cup’ final is anything but a letdown

John Plunkett. Updated October 18th, 2021

We have to confess we hadn’t heard of the Balloon World Cup before and in fairness to us, the one that’s just finished is the first one ever.

And it’s fair to say you probably haven’t got inflated expectations of it but – seriously – this 44 second clip from the final really isn’t a let down.

Stick with it!

Here are our favourite things people were saying about it after the clip really, ahem, blew up on Twitter.

And just in case you’re wondering – of course you’re wondering – the inaugural Balloon World Cup was won by Peru’s Francesco De La Cruz, who beat Germany’s Jan Spiess 6-2.

The game is played on an 8×8 metre court full of stuff and took place at a Spanish amusement park, organised by footballer Gerard Piqué and Spanish internet celebrity Ibai Llanos.

