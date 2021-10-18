Animals

This dog didn’t want to leave any balls behind and the payoff is 5 out of 5

Poke Staff. Updated October 18th, 2021

The latest in an occasional series, funny dog video of the day goes to this, shared by the always followable @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter.

What a load of balls.

And it took us right back to this all time classic from back in the day.

READ MORE

This guy’s response to his boss’s unfair criticism had everyone cheering

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_