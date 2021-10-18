This dog didn’t want to leave any balls behind and the payoff is 5 out of 5
The latest in an occasional series, funny dog video of the day goes to this, shared by the always followable @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter.
He found all the balls.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/PeNcDzqlL0
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) October 17, 2021
What a load of balls.
And it took us right back to this all time classic from back in the day.
I don't suppose you've seen those two boiled eggs I left sitting on the kitchen sideboard by any chance? pic.twitter.com/dV2YSbZL6R
— All about Steve (@1StevieKilner) February 17, 2019
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_