This dog didn’t want to leave any balls behind and the payoff is 5 out of 5

Animals

The latest in an occasional series, funny dog video of the day goes to this, shared by the always followable @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter.

He found all the balls.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/PeNcDzqlL0 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) October 17, 2021

What a load of balls.

And it took us right back to this all time classic from back in the day.

I don't suppose you've seen those two boiled eggs I left sitting on the kitchen sideboard by any chance? pic.twitter.com/dV2YSbZL6R — All about Steve (@1StevieKilner) February 17, 2019

