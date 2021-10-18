Our 19 favourite reactions to Michael Caine’s very brief ‘retirement’

Celebrity

When Sir Michael Caine mentioned that his latest film could be his last, due to a lack of suitable parts on offer for a man of 88, people assumed he had retired – and the internet went wild.

Michael Caine announces that he has retired from acting. pic.twitter.com/OzXOpLG1Gw — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 15, 2021

There were a lot of heartfelt tributes, like these.

Sir Michael Caine has reportedly retired from acting – Britain’s consistently greatest film star for six decades has blazed a trail it is hard to imagine anyone else following. A giant on the international stage and the last of his kind. Thank you pic.twitter.com/3HwVUo2RRn — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) October 15, 2021

Michael Caine is 88 years old, a Korean War veteran with traumatic combat experience, and one of the finest, most down-to-earth actors who ever lived. The man deserves to live in luxurious retirement for the rest of his twilight years. Wishing him well. https://t.co/dUCtAuUNcV — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) October 16, 2021

Sir Michael Caine has retired from acting. 60+ years in the business, over 130 films, a British cinema icon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iozcigHCxy — Kriegler (@shooterkriegler) October 15, 2021

So Many great performances. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 16, 2021

And even more jokes – mostly regarding the director Christopher Nolan, who has employed Caine no fewer than eight times.

1.

2.

Dang. I guess Christopher Nolan will announce his retirement from directing tomorrow. — Tyler Years Tyler Fears (@ParksLoves) October 15, 2021

3.

Me when I see Michael Caine enjoying his retirement pic.twitter.com/6F6AnoyuY9 — Mattroid Dread (@mattapodaca) October 16, 2021

4.

Christopher Nolan crying and throwing up as we speak https://t.co/8TbcFWdHGe — jen🎬 (@cinephilejen) October 15, 2021

5.

Christopher Nolan when he finds out Michael Caine has retired from acting pic.twitter.com/f5HgIqiPnt — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) October 15, 2021

6.

leaked texts from Michael Caine’s phone pic.twitter.com/iR7APihk4v — MattWillGhost (@MattPostSaysHi) October 16, 2021

7.

When Chris Nolan goes to this cafe on the banks of the Arno in Florence to try to find Michael Caine to get him to join Oppenheimer. https://t.co/CfMqrWXo7T pic.twitter.com/6KblY1sQ8t — ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) October 15, 2021

8.

christopher nolan working on his current movie when of all sudden michael caine announces his retirement pic.twitter.com/Zeqd1uxR1a — – ☂︎ (@tinyspiderlegs) October 15, 2021

9.

10.

when michael caine finds out christopher nolan had all ready written him in his next movie pic.twitter.com/RG1rUvvJKS — Sean Morton ➐ (@seany_mcbuckets) October 15, 2021

11.

the worst day in christopher nolan's life https://t.co/7xKUZPCTaD — octavia (peaky tyrant) (@peakybastard) October 15, 2021

12.

John Wick 10 minutes into every John Wick movie: https://t.co/E2KRUDoJlO — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) October 16, 2021

However, the man himself made a rare appearance on Twitter to put the rumours to bed.

I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) October 16, 2021

As rebuttals go, it couldn’t have been better. It didn’t stop the internet going wild – it just changed the focus a little.