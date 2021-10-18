Celebrity

Our 19 favourite reactions to Michael Caine’s very brief ‘retirement’

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 18th, 2021

When Sir Michael Caine mentioned that his latest film could be his last, due to a lack of suitable parts on offer for a man of 88, people assumed he had retired – and the internet went wild.

There were a lot of heartfelt tributes, like these.

And even more jokes – mostly regarding the director Christopher Nolan, who has employed Caine no fewer than eight times.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

However, the man himself made a rare appearance on Twitter to put the rumours to bed.

As rebuttals go, it couldn’t have been better. It didn’t stop the internet going wild – it just changed the focus a little.

Article Pages: 1 2