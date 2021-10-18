A best-selling ‘female’ author who won a million-euro prize was actually three men

Weird World

In a plot twist that would actually make a decent short story, in the right hands, the Spanish author Carmen Mola – a supposed female professor working under a pseudonym – has turned out to be three male authors.

The truth came to light when the men stepped up to collect the million-euro Planeta Prize ‘she’ had won for an as-yet unpublished manuscript, currently held by the Planeta publishing house.

Woman who won €1m literary prize turns out to be three men https://t.co/hsAmPwnlc7 — Daniel Dombey (@danieldombey) October 16, 2021

Agustín Martínez, Jorge Díaz and Antonio Mercero had racked up a packed CV of novels and TV scripts between them, including soaps and police procedurals, alongside penning Carmen Mola’s violent thrillers.

Here’s what people have been saying about the revelation.

Well this is truly a story for our age https://t.co/wKcYaOCymi — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) October 16, 2021

I hope they wrote while stacked up on each other's shoulders while wearing a giant trenchcoat https://t.co/y0eBR1BRZu — Pete Myall (@dudekiller) October 17, 2021

Three Men and a Belittle Lady — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) October 17, 2021

The runner-up for the Planeta prize was very disappointed. pic.twitter.com/N0yF0oNJ2F — Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) October 16, 2021

I honestly thought this was an Onion headline. — Dr Suzanne Chiodo (@ChiodoAccord) October 16, 2021

We’ll just leave this here.

As we women all know, it takes 3 men to do a woman's job. — Katie Tertle (@TertleKatie) October 16, 2021

