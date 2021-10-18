Weird World

A best-selling ‘female’ author who won a million-euro prize was actually three men

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 18th, 2021

In a plot twist that would actually make a decent short story, in the right hands, the Spanish author Carmen Mola – a supposed female professor working under a pseudonym – has turned out to be three male authors.

The truth came to light when the men stepped up to collect the million-euro Planeta Prize ‘she’ had won for an as-yet unpublished manuscript, currently held by the Planeta publishing house.

Agustín Martínez, Jorge Díaz and Antonio Mercero had racked up a packed CV of novels and TV scripts between them, including soaps and police procedurals, alongside penning Carmen Mola’s violent thrillers.

Here’s what people have been saying about the revelation.

