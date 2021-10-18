‘3 days in hospital in the US’ vs ‘3 days in hospital in Canada’ is top trolling

Life

It began when DrChurch2018 posted this medical bill over on Reddit.

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine.

‘Is it just me or does it seem like hospitals and health insurance companies just make up huge numbers to make it seem like paying $300+ a month in insurance is worth it?’

Rockabillyjonny

‘Healthcare pricing is literally, actually completely arbitrary in the fucking country. None of the numbers mean anything.’

Friendship-Infinity

But this one generated more interest than any others, posted by SuperSpeersBros who said: ‘3 Days in Hospital in Canada.’

Oooof.

‘Completely incorrect and absolutely ridiculous. ‘Have you even seen the rates in those hospital parking lots?’

DerangedOctopus ‘I’ve had shoulder surgery twice. Only bill I ever got was for a $25 sling that wasn’t covered, cause I guess you technically didn’t need it for my problem but it was recommended. Oh and my wife had to pay parking for two days.’

ogfuzzball ‘I spent four months in hospital… in and out of the ICU, intubated, three surgeries… they gave me the same bill.’

Steph2807

READ MORE

This rapid-fire plot twist will have you facepalming into next week

Source Reddit u/SuperSpeersBros u/DoctorChurch2018