These 14 outdated words and phrases make people’s brains hurt
We don’t know what triggered the question, but we suspect that u/SunRevolutionary8315 might have been hanging around with Granny before they took to Reddit to post this –
What is an outdated word or phrase an older family member uses that makes your brain hurt?
It definitely struck a Reddit nerve, because it has more than 20,000 responses after just two days. These were some of our favourites.
1.
My grandma would say “bull feathers” instead of bullshit
Hunk_n_Butt
2.
50/50 chance my mom is gonna say “and we’re off like a dirty shirt” when leaving an establishment.
I kinda like it though.
Moonflufff
3.
My mother used to say “he’s got his wobbly boots on” whenever she saw someone drunk.
kiss_my_what
4.
My dad used to say “That’ll put lead in your pencil”.
FactoryV4
5.
Anyone else get told they were “Cruisin for a bruisin” as a kid or just me?
CuteCanary
6.
Went into a shop the other day and overheard the shop owner talking to someone on the phone. Man was 60+ and said un-ironically “Catch ya on the flip side Daddio” to end the conversation he was having.
ampd1450
7.
My dad still says “sipping the sauce” instead of drinking, lol.
midnight_prophet_