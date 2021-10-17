These 14 outdated words and phrases make people’s brains hurt

Life

We don’t know what triggered the question, but we suspect that u/SunRevolutionary8315 might have been hanging around with Granny before they took to Reddit to post this –

What is an outdated word or phrase an older family member uses that makes your brain hurt?

It definitely struck a Reddit nerve, because it has more than 20,000 responses after just two days. These were some of our favourites.

My grandma would say “bull feathers” instead of bullshit

Hunk_n_Butt

50/50 chance my mom is gonna say “and we’re off like a dirty shirt” when leaving an establishment. I kinda like it though.

Moonflufff



My mother used to say “he’s got his wobbly boots on” whenever she saw someone drunk.

kiss_my_what

My dad used to say “That’ll put lead in your pencil”.

FactoryV4

Anyone else get told they were “Cruisin for a bruisin” as a kid or just me?

CuteCanary

Went into a shop the other day and overheard the shop owner talking to someone on the phone. Man was 60+ and said un-ironically “Catch ya on the flip side Daddio” to end the conversation he was having.

ampd1450

My dad still says “sipping the sauce” instead of drinking, lol.

midnight_prophet_



