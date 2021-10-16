The redecoration of this flat turned lazy into an art form
We’ve all heard – or seen – enough evidence of bad landlord behaviour to know that a few don’t necessarily take their upkeep responsibilities seriously, but this clip takes the cake …and the raisins.
@aubriously214
from Andy Samberg GIFs via Gfycat
TikTok users weren’t impressed.
This looks like an art piece depicting the speed capitalism moves.
@probabynottarah
This happened to me too. They spray painted over a whole potato.
@briannasheen
CEO of that’s not my job.
@onelove_818
This is equal parts terrible and hilarious.
@hipposcantswim
There was what seems like an excellent tip from @plasma.whorrorshow.
“Definitely make sure to send this clip to your landlord so they cannot hold you accountable for the lack of paint in those areas.”
As bad as that is – and it’s bad – this was definitely worse.
my landlord painted over a fucking roach pic.twitter.com/b3vTHOrdgi
— hellsea 👻 (@chellzyeah) September 5, 2021
READ MORE
Bad day? Could be worse, you could rent from one of these landlords
Source @Aubriously H/T Daily Dot Image Screengrab