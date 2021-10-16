The redecoration of this flat turned lazy into an art form

Life

We’ve all heard – or seen – enough evidence of bad landlord behaviour to know that a few don’t necessarily take their upkeep responsibilities seriously, but this clip takes the cake …and the raisins.

from Andy Samberg GIFs via Gfycat

TikTok users weren’t impressed.

This looks like an art piece depicting the speed capitalism moves.

@probabynottarah

This happened to me too. They spray painted over a whole potato.

@briannasheen

CEO of that’s not my job.

@onelove_818

This is equal parts terrible and hilarious.

@hipposcantswim

There was what seems like an excellent tip from @plasma.whorrorshow.

“Definitely make sure to send this clip to your landlord so they cannot hold you accountable for the lack of paint in those areas.”

As bad as that is – and it’s bad – this was definitely worse.

my landlord painted over a fucking roach pic.twitter.com/b3vTHOrdgi — hellsea 👻 (@chellzyeah) September 5, 2021

READ MORE

Bad day? Could be worse, you could rent from one of these landlords

Source @Aubriously H/T Daily Dot Image Screengrab