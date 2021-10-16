Life

The redecoration of this flat turned lazy into an art form

Poke Staff. Updated October 17th, 2021

We’ve all heard – or seen – enough evidence of bad landlord behaviour to know that a few don’t necessarily take their upkeep responsibilities seriously, but this clip takes the cake …and the raisins.

@aubriously214

♬ original sound – user1814771583070

from Andy Samberg GIFs via Gfycat

TikTok users weren’t impressed.

This looks like an art piece depicting the speed capitalism moves.
@probabynottarah

This happened to me too. They spray painted over a whole potato.
@briannasheen

CEO of that’s not my job.
@onelove_818

This is equal parts terrible and hilarious.
@hipposcantswim

There was what seems like an excellent tip from @plasma.whorrorshow.

“Definitely make sure to send this clip to your landlord so they cannot hold you accountable for the lack of paint in those areas.”

As bad as that is – and it’s bad – this was definitely worse.

Source @Aubriously H/T Daily Dot Image Screengrab