Simply 9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Life

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 9 of our favourites from the last seven days.

1. ‘He created us perfect’

(via)

2. ‘Angela Rayner 1, Nadine Dorries 0’

(via)

3. ‘The virus is all in the mind …’

(via)

4. ‘See ya, wouldn’t wanna be ya’

(via)

5. ‘CaN’T FinD AnYoNE tO hIrE’

(via)

6. ‘F–k your 12 years of med school’



(via)

7. ‘Microdick asshole’

(via)

8. ‘Reading is for suckers’

(via)

9. ‘Old but gold’

(via)

READ MORE

This ‘surprise party’ gone wrong is 30 seconds very well spent

Source Reddit r/murderedbywords