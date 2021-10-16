Life

17 entitled people who tried to get artists’ work for free and got entirely the response they deserved

Poke Staff. Updated October 16th, 2021

In the world of the ‘choosing beggar’ – people trying to get stuff on the cheap or for free – it seems that artists, photographers and other creatives are the object of their attention more than most.

And here are 17 infuriating and outrageous examples of people doing just that – and getting entirely the responses they deserved.

1. ‘My dad’s a photographer, this is his most recent client’

2. ‘I took some advice that were given after posting the conversation I had with a tiktok “influencer” yesterday. This is what the first person I made the offer to said’

3. ‘A songwriter/singer encounters a guy living in the stone ages expecting a show for £10.50’

4. ‘I get a lot of DMs daily from teen tiktok “stars” asking for free stuff from my business, and here’s an example’

5. ‘My buddy is a tattoo artist. He’s also my personal hero’

6. ‘The disrespect to makeup artists’


7. ‘My friend got shorted by a pretty major influencer’

8. ‘Reverse employment’


9. ‘Guy wanted me to make him a queen-size blanket’
















