William Shatner’s version of Rocket Man is an absolute blast

As tweeters discussed William Shatner having become the oldest man to travel into space, the hashtag #rocketman trended for an entire day.

Here are a few examples.

Oh Captain, my Captain. Shatner is now a true Rocket Man pic.twitter.com/AiyxQdyYEP — Blake Brannon (@blake_brannontv) October 13, 2021

And now, at last, William Shatner truly is the goddamn Rocket Man. pic.twitter.com/QTWCqsFadO — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) October 13, 2021

And we think it's gonna BE a long long TIIIME 'til touchdown brings him 'round again to- oh wait he's back never mind. #RocketMan #NS18 #BlueOrigin #WilliamShatner pic.twitter.com/7iXv4x0WWF — MeTV (@MeTV) October 13, 2021

It wasn’t simply because a man – in fact, several men – had gone up in a rocket, but because one of them was responsible for a really weird cover version of the Elton John hit of the same name.

Here’s. The clearest version. We could. Find. Enjoy.

The 1978 clip from The Saturn Awards was new to some people, and Amy Low captured their mood.

All I can say is there was life before this clip, and life after. Nothing will ever be the same. And thank God for that. https://t.co/Ok0IeKUzHT — Amy Low (@amyjlow) October 13, 2021

Bonus – this clip from the William Shatner sitcom, $#*! My Dad Says, in which he shows off his moves, includes a little nod to the previous performance.

Does that make him a tiny dancer?

