William Shatner’s version of Rocket Man is an absolute blast

Poke Staff. Updated October 15th, 2021

As tweeters discussed William Shatner having become the oldest man to travel into space, the hashtag #rocketman trended for an entire day.

Here are a few examples.

It wasn’t simply because a man – in fact, several men – had gone up in a rocket, but because one of them was responsible for a really weird cover version of the Elton John hit of the same name.

Here’s. The clearest version. We could. Find. Enjoy.

The 1978 clip from The Saturn Awards was new to some people, and Amy Low captured their mood.

Bonus – this clip from the William Shatner sitcom, $#*! My Dad Says, in which he shows off his moves, includes a little nod to the previous performance.

Does that make him a tiny dancer?

