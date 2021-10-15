17 of the weirdest things people saw when working at someone else’s house

Weird World

Some jobs involve visiting people’s homes, which means they get to see things that nobody would choose to see – and we don’t mean re-runs of Homes Under the Hammer.

Over on Reddit, u/superfleh asked

Redditors whose job requires you to go into other people’s houses, what is the weirdest shit you’ve seen?

Some of the reponses were far more grim than we’re prepared to share, but if curiosity gets the better of you, just follow the link at the end.

Not all of these are safe for work.

1.

We were delivering a futon to this guy in a rather expensive high rise. We get up to his room, all the curtains were drawn, completely dark in there at midday. No furniture in the entire place. No tv no stereo, nothing. BUT!!!!! Every inch of the wall was lined with Barbie dolls, I shit you not, Barbie dolls. And when I say every inch I mean it. Even the kitchen counters had Barbie dolls. Weirdest damn thing I’ve ever seen.

Biker93



2.

(In) an older couple’s house that, with the exception of a little corner with family photos, every wall was covered in Trump pictures and memorabilia. They had signed pictures, self-printed Trump University diplomas, commemorative coins, thee framed .45 caliber pistol that was gold-plated and had Trump’s face on the grip, just everything. It was like walking into a North Korean home with the cult of personality shit.

Sadbag_Dave

3.

Went to a guys house… on the outside it looked like a ~1200 sq ft home, poorly upkept landscape, somewhat dirty, but in-tact, cheap siding, dirty windows, paint peeling from the door. Owner lets me in and we head downstairs to the basement. THERES A FUCKING FULL SIZE INDOOR BASKETBALL COURT. His basement, extended into the house next door, which he owned, but it looked like a completely seperate, stand alone house, with a fence dividing the two.

Porscheguy11



4.

Velvet picture of the devil smoking on the toilet, hanging in the dining room.

Strict-Ad2250

5.

Ex cable guy here; some guy dipping Oreos in grape juice.

chillyton

6.

Images of my customer badly photoshopped in to photos with cliff richard

RedFox3001



7.

I do pest control and when I climbed an attic ladder and switched on my flashlight I saw a person up there waiting for me. Turns out they kept a mannequin in the attic to scare squirrels. Didn’t work, the squirrels were nesting two feet away. Scared the shit out of me.

James42785

8.

Delivered pizza to a house where I was greeted by a man and what I thought was a large dog. Until it neighed at me and I realized it was one of those miniature horses.

Tee_hops



9.