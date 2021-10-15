The Tories have opened up a 10-point lead in the polls – the only 6 opinions you need

Politics

They say that there are “Lies, damned lies, and statistics”, so the most recent set showing the Conservatives pulling away from Labour isn’t necessarily an accurate representation of voting intentions, but it’s a little wearying for the government’s critics.

Latest Westminster voting intention (12-13 Oct) Con: 41% (+2 from 5-6 Oct)

Lab: 31% (n/c)

Lib Dem: 9% (n/c)

Green: 8% (-1)

SNP: 4% (-2)

Reform UK: 4% (n/c)https://t.co/V5TSBxCY48 pic.twitter.com/L4wEENKudW — YouGov (@YouGov) October 14, 2021

With shortages of everything from petrol to Billy bookcases leading to a glut of headlines about saving Christmas, it’s difficult to pinpoint what aspect of the current situation has got people thinking “D’you know what would be great? An extra five years of this.”

Involving the responses of 1,659 adults in Great Britain, the results come from a sample size far too small to be taken seriously by your average GCSE Maths student, but that didn’t stop tweeters from having one of these moments.

These top tweets convey that feeling beautifully.

1.

Note to self: must fuck off on holiday in the middle of a crisis more often. https://t.co/fcmtjSvqnH — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 14, 2021

2.

3.

So we’ve just discovered the Tories presided over the worst failing in public health ever, resulting in thousands of unnecessary deaths and they’ve gone UP. WTF is wrong with this country? https://t.co/PpVklCiqLe — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) October 14, 2021

4.

PM on holiday, Covid report damning the Tories actions, Deaths per day still over 100, Patel wanting to be able to kill asylum seekers at sea, shop shelves still empty, EU having to step in and help NI, but still they lead. https://t.co/M1EhzX55vb — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) October 14, 2021

5.

Is this a joke? Who they hell r @YouGov asking – Tory Central office employees? — Tommys #FBPE #ToriesOut (@TommyTommys) October 14, 2021

6.

I for one look forward to Britain being on the 'most trustworthy places' list somewhere underneath Mos Eisley https://t.co/AyLYM5hvyb — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) October 14, 2021

There could be one explanation.

Source YouGov Image Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash