The unexpected payoff to this ‘eligible single lady’ hits all the right notes
Here’s 17 seconds to make your day better. It’s @kellinhanas over on TikTok, an ‘eligible single lady’ with an unexpected plot twist (to say any more would spoil it, for obvious reasons).
@kellinhanas bop dooba doo da bwiada women in jazz babyy 🤠🎺 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #comedy #funny #jazz #music ♬ original sound – Kellin
Love it. And just a few of the things people said about it.
Follow @kellinhanas over on TikTok here!
READ MORE
This ‘surprise party’ gone wrong is 30 seconds very well spent
Source TikTok @kellinhanas H/T Reddit u/lilmcfuggin