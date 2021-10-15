This is the exact amount of snark to dish out to a horrible boss

Life

Over on Reddit, someone named u/hestolemysmile/ has packed in their job and shared the reason, which turns out to be this conversation with their (former) boss.

They called the post –

‘Quit my job last night, it was nice to be home to make the kids breakfast and take them to school today! Off to hunt for a new opportunity, wish me luck :)’

They received this message.

And this was their explanation.

We think that’s a proportionate amount of snark to dish out, under the circumstances. The boss didn’t.

u/hestolemysmile/ had had enough.

Too late, buddy.

Reddit was overwhelmingly supportive.

Certain portion of the USA loves its (hidden/unspoken) class system. People doing these jobs are seen as less than and so aren’t entitled to comfort or any other things that basic human decency would dictate they should have. They have to stand, because sitting is reserved for their betters. Its completely fucked.

oopsforgotmyusername

No smiles should be stolen over this idiot and their fuckery! Good on you for being the teacher mate, I bet this person has learned a sharp, quick lesson in humility.

ObsidianUnicorn

Hell yea!! They sound horrible, treated you like a slave. Not worth your time or effort. Good luck!!

fecalmatter

I wonder if boss man was sitting on a stool when he was reviewing the CCTV footage.

tobotic They were not sitting on a stool. They were sitting on a $3000 executive office chair. With lumbar support.

Astan92

One final message from the newly available to hire u/hestolemysmile.

“Thank you! It sucks because the job itself wasn’t that difficult, I’d put my headphones in and jam out all day long while packing. I’m just not going to put up with abusive people anymore – in my personal or professional life. I’ve had enough of that. Thank you all SO much for the support! I’m sure I’ll find a new job in no time :)”

A lesson for us all.

READ MORE

People are sharing the things that made them quit their jobs on the first day – 17 jaw-droppers

Source r/Antiwork Image r/Antiwork, Goumbik on Pixabay