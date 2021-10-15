Entertainment

Rachel Parris explained misogyny for Dominic Raab and anyone else who needs it on Late Night Mash and it’s outstanding

Poke Staff. Updated October 15th, 2021

You’ll remember the moment last week when so-called deputy prime minister (and justice secretary) Dominic Raab didn’t appear to know what misogyny means.

Now Rachel Parris over at Late Night Mash on Dave has taken the time to explain it to him – and anyone else who needs it – and it’s outstanding stuff.

The clip went viral on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @davechannel