Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

Welcome to our collection of favourite tweets, lovingly assembled for your amusement by a crack team of tweet readers.

Many laughs were had putting it together, and we hope you’ll enjoy it as much as we did.

1.

The “Five Alive” fruit juice drink was originally called “Three Hundred Missing Presumed Dead” — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) October 10, 2021

2.

There would be no culture war if there was still Top of the Pops. You learned to sit through what you didn't like. — Michael Holden (@thewrongwriter) October 13, 2021

3.

And has been arrested and thrown in jail pic.twitter.com/updArepK25 — Juliet. (@zinovievletter) October 10, 2021

4.

Paul Weller named his twin sons John Paul & Bowie after his musical heroes. I did the same with my two boys, Amadeus & Shed Seven. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) October 10, 2021

5.

6.

Go to the petting zoo they said, it'll be fun they said 😐 pic.twitter.com/Jh2Z7yxfAT — Sarah Evans (@SarahjevsEvans) October 10, 2021

7.

No, you fools – you can't battle the warlock until you've completed the side-quest to unlock the Orb of Healing. You're toast otherwise. pic.twitter.com/hVOweTbUTt — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) October 10, 2021

8.

Who’s idea was it to have this rehearsal dinner at an aquarium? This dolphin has just been starring at the food pic.twitter.com/vFujwrQEjd — кαуℓα 🍒 (@kaywawice) October 7, 2021

9.

Millennials, if you want to feel old, this is an actual exhibit item at the State of Iowa Historical Building. pic.twitter.com/XV22vkxo0E — Ty Rushing (@Rushthewriter) October 10, 2021

10.

I don’t usually share cat things on Twitter. But I’ll make an exception for this. pic.twitter.com/Ee5C6N6hA6 — Troy Simpson (@TroyPSimpson) October 7, 2021

11.

On this day in 1984 Prince Charles & Princess Diana got a massive chippy tea pic.twitter.com/MOgQ8x1bYh — JB Barrington (@JBBarrington) October 10, 2021

12.