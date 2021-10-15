Guy gets no matches on Bumble, emails to ask if there’s a glitch and people can’t get enough of it

Life

People love this tale of a man who signed up to dating app Bumble only to fail to get a single match.

So he did the obvious thing – obvious to him – he emailed the company to find out if there was a glitch.

The man’s now girlfriend @jadeswildparty29 told the story on TikTok and it went wildly viral.

‘To whom it may concern. Hello Bumble. I recently have been active on your Bumble app, and I am concerned there is a glitch with my profile. ‘Today I’ve been swiping right on EVERY person and I did not match with a single person. Not one. And don’t get me wrong, I’m not gloating about my looks, but I should be getting at least one match. ‘I mean my friend Peter looks like that one guy from The Goonies and he’s getting more matches than me.’

And here’s how Bumble replied.

Well, it worked out okay in the end.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

Source TikTok @jadeswildparty29 H/T Indy100