This vet’s takedown of an anti-masker’s unfair review is simply savage
It’s always entertaining to read a particularly brutal takedown of someone’s unfair online review.
We’ve featured plenty of them in the past, from restaurants to drive-in cinemas.
But we’re not sure we’ve featured a vet before, and it was well worth the wait.
‘My new veterinarian is an absolute savage!’ Desert-DooDoo who shared it over on Reddit.
Simply pawesome.
‘Damn he just destroyed him … oof.’
3RR00R
‘Wait, did this person get so upset at being asked to wear a mask … that they followed the other person as they moved to a new job, then posted a bad review there? … The f*ck?’
Fenixfrost
“Unprofessional” really has become just a codeword for “Didn’t feed my entitlement.”
N_Who
’10 out of 10, I would go to this veterinarian.’
jaelythe4781
Source Reddit u/Desert-DooDoo