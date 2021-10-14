This vet’s takedown of an anti-masker’s unfair review is simply savage

Weird World

It’s always entertaining to read a particularly brutal takedown of someone’s unfair online review.

We’ve featured plenty of them in the past, from restaurants to drive-in cinemas.

But we’re not sure we’ve featured a vet before, and it was well worth the wait.

‘My new veterinarian is an absolute savage!’ Desert-DooDoo who shared it over on Reddit.



Simply pawesome.

‘Damn he just destroyed him … oof.’

3RR00R ‘Wait, did this person get so upset at being asked to wear a mask … that they followed the other person as they moved to a new job, then posted a bad review there? … The f*ck?’

Fenixfrost “Unprofessional” really has become just a codeword for “Didn’t feed my entitlement.”

N_Who ’10 out of 10, I would go to this veterinarian.’

jaelythe4781

Source Reddit u/Desert-DooDoo