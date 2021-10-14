This dog practising his angry faces in the mirror is simply pawesome

Animals

This dog practising his angry faces in the mirror is 24 seconds very well spent.

The clip has just gone viral all over again on Reddit and if any funny dog video merits repeated viewing, then it’s surely that one.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

“You barkin at me?”

MotorHum “I said… you borkin to me?”

solman86 ‘dog giving self pep talk ‘That cat next door is a jerk and doesn’t know what he’s talking about. You are scary Roger! That squirrel was about to run. You’re just having an off day. Now show me your mean face and let’s get back out there!

SaraSmashley ‘Dog seems to have resigned that it and other dog are at a stalemate.’

The2500 ‘Can’t help but smiling between the vicious faces though.’

Kayakityak

Source Reddit u/2toothsome4u