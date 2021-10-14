A Leeds bakery has gone viral after an anonymous report caused ‘sprinklegate’

Weird World

A Leeds bakery has gone viral in a scandal nicknamed Sprinklegate, having been anonymously reported for using sprinkles not licensed in the UK.

The drama played out on Facebook, beginning with this post.

You can almost feel the frustration oozing from the page.

The news from Trading Standards wasn’t good.

Here are a few reactions to Get Baked’s posts.

“Imagine being the funsponge that reported you 😆 if you don’t like something you don’t just see scroll on, don’t buy it, unfollow! How sad must your life be to report it, clearly a local rival!” ““Under the counter” sprinkles ???” “Where are the bakery science nerds when you need them. There now needs to be a competition to make not crap, legal sprinkles for the UK.” “Jesus f**king christ Dan, they’re sprinkles, not cocaine.”

The bizarre development really gained traction after a tweet about it went viral. Here’s what @viqqyy had to say on the matter.

this bakery in leeds is having an absolute mare because someone reported them over using illegal sprinkles and it’s just so fucking funny to me pic.twitter.com/pvljZUERl4 — vic🪴 (@viqqyy) October 12, 2021

Tweeters could hardly believe it.

I was so sure this was a spoof, but Get Baked are real, they ARE passionate about sprinkles, and I think the people running it are my new favourite people in Britain. Read about the GIANT CAKE called BRUCE that they WILL deliver to your house. https://t.co/lsCd62EiCa — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 13, 2021

"Very British Problems" – and I am 100% here for this hilarious rant! 👇😂 https://t.co/NxLIGspXUN — Lindsey Fitzharris (@DrLindseyFitz) October 13, 2021

UK: we don't need to get our goods from europe we will simply get them from America also UK: these goods from America are illegal https://t.co/Cka3FsRzZK — Emily GorCIAnski (@EmilyGorcenski) October 13, 2021

Bakery and sprinkle related drama is the only valid drama 🍩 https://t.co/I4hWb8vGDL — Emily (@emilyerdosart) October 13, 2021

One (very funny) American had concerns.

Wait but I live in America Have they been putting toxic sprinkles on my food this whole time and my government hasn't protected me https://t.co/3d8JxJCRp2 — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) October 13, 2021

Oh, and – in case you were wondering – a Bruce is a huge, rich, almost illegally* chocolatey cake, like the one Bruce Bogtrotter had to eat in Matilda.

*not literally – in case any grasses are reading this.



Via

And a birthday Bruce?

Oh, right. You can squirt raw sewage into the waterways but people can’t get a few sprinkles on their birthday? What was that about taking back control?

We hope whoever reported them gets their just desserts.

Check out Get Baked’s Facebook for the latest news on Sprinklegate, Bruces and where you can buy their cakes – sprinkled or otherwise.

