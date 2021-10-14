17+ star reactions to 90-year-old William Shatner becoming the oldest human to go to space

News

At 90 years old, Canadian actor William Shatner has become the oldest human to travel to space, having made the brief trip aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin craft, New Shepard.

He did it pic.twitter.com/aBWsbdpPtC — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) October 13, 2021

Accompanying the man famous the world over as Captain Kirk in the original series of Star Trek were former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, healthcare magnate Glen de Vries, and Blue Origin’s VP of flight operations, Audrey Powers.

The trip had already been postponed once due to bad weather by the time the historic launch finally happened on Wednesday.

Shatner’s Flight Delayed: Blue Origin Spacecraft Overrun By Donald Trump’s Hair pic.twitter.com/DgT9ebknYX — Rick Aaron (@RickAaron) October 12, 2021

BREAKING: William Shatner’s rocket trip to space delayed due to several protracted and overly dramatic pauses during the countdown. “It was a terrible idea to let him do it himself” concedes Jeff Bezos. pic.twitter.com/aaMdy4iM6j — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) October 11, 2021

We should all dress like this when William Shatner returns from space. pic.twitter.com/tLcwX7IXBC — Miss Leah 💙 🌊 (@LeahsLounge) October 9, 2021

Before the flight, People had wished the crew well, with Shatner receiving messages from famous friends, as well as a little awe at his giant leap for nonagenarians.

Good luck and Godspeed, @WilliamShatner! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) October 13, 2021

Wishing you all the best, my friend. You are an absolute inspiration to us all. You have lived long and hopefully prospered and now you’re facing the final frontier for real. 💙👏🏽😘 https://t.co/BeyduV5zKB — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) October 13, 2021

Godspeed @WilliamShatner. Will reach Mach 3 (3x the speed of sound) on ascent. That’s 0.00034% of Warp Factor 1, but it’s a start. pic.twitter.com/ovEk6uZW0u — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 13, 2021

William Shatner's going to space at 90, meanwhile I just pulled a hammy putting on my Star Trek t-shirt. — Jane, actually. (@MaidOfBeans) October 10, 2021

I'm not sure what is bigger news; William Shanter going into space or the fact we just watched a 90 year old man just climb 6 flights of stairs?#BlueOrigin @WilliamShatner pic.twitter.com/ssQxcp7X30 — a dude named Kevin (@20meansspeed) October 13, 2021

@WilliamShatner We wish you all the best on your flight to space. You are, and always shall be, our friend. https://t.co/5nmXfvMydU pic.twitter.com/oL65h3y9Hi — NASA (@NASA) October 13, 2021

On landing, it was clear he had been – understandably – overwhelmed by the experience.

"I hope I never recover from this." William Shatner reflects on his experience after landing back on Earth, calling the journey to space "the most profound experience I can imagine." https://t.co/XW55fkBwEQ pic.twitter.com/mHZistTrKi — ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2021

This is how Twitter reacted.

Shatner is a wonderful and unique individual 🙂 https://t.co/ZlNJnPIi5Q — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) October 13, 2021

I just watched 90-year old Captain Kirk ride a giant, fire-breathing penis into space. What a world. pic.twitter.com/YVPjsr0RZf — Dave Moody (@DGodfatherMoody) October 13, 2021

William Shatner: Space was unlike anything I've ever seen. Star Trek producers: Bit harsh mate.https://t.co/QxFrykvwx1 #FoxBusiness — cluedont (@cluedont) October 13, 2021

William Shatner went to space at 90 and I can’t even get myself to get out of these pajamas at 40 — lost girl (@VodkaMuse) October 13, 2021

